Bruce Blowers rode the New Mexico Rail Runner for the first time in four years Monday, bringing his mother-in-law from Albuquerque to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
He took the 4:15 p.m. train back home.
Neither was a quick trip compared to a ride on the freeway, but Blowers was motivated by gas prices. And, perhaps, train prices.
“It was $1 for me, $1 for my mother-in-law,” Blowers said of the train fare. “I’m going to have to do this more often.”
As gas prices continue their inexorable rise, commuters, residents and office workers have a choice to make — one that always seems to come down to a painful few minutes at the pump.
The average gas price Monday in Santa Fe was $4.82 per gallon — a 63-cent increase from a month ago, and one that is beginning to embed itself in the minds, if not the wallets, of the thousands who make the commute daily between Santa Fe and the state’s largest city.
A once-innocuous drive to Albuquerque and back at 30 miles per gallon now costs close to $20.
There are some alternatives: the Rio Metro Regional Transit District reduced Rail Runner fares 75 percent on April 18 through Aug. 1, with the $10 Santa Fe-to-Albuquerque day pass slashed to $2.50. Seniors ride for $1 one-way and $1.75 for a day pass.
Michael Weinberg boarded the Rail Runner on Monday with his bicycle. For the past six months, he has done “the final mile” to the Thornburg Foundation on bike.
“There is the financial savings,” Weinberg said of biking in Santa Fe and the much lower train fare. “Even before that, I was trying to reduce the carbons.”
But if prices are squeezing wallets in uncomfortable ways, they still are not yet making a profound difference in train ridership.
Rail Runner traffic has increased 50 percent since the start of the year, but ridership is still only about 60 percent of pre-pandemic riders, said Augusta Meyers, communications manager at Rio Metro.
Meyers said on Jan. 6 the Rail Runner system had just 763 passenger trips. The ridership on June 6 reached more than 1,200, with one day hitting 1,900 trips. But that still fell short of the typical 3,000 daily riders before the pandemic.
Meyers said the Rail Runner is still winning back ridership after being shut down for nearly a year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We don’t have that 9-to-5 commuter traffic anymore,” she said. “Now, I’d say that’s not true anymore.”
Before the onset of the virus in March 2020, the Rail Runner was a primarily a commuter train to get state workers from Albuquerque and Rio Rancho to Santa Fe.
But remote work became the norm for many office workers in the early days of COVID-19 and has become a permanent feature for many. Former five-day commuters may only have to report to an office two days a week or only work at an office on half-day schedules, Meyers said.
About 75 percent of people still work at home or in hybrid home-office situations in the job categories of office professionals, finance and accounting, human resources and c-suite management — titles with “chief” in front of them or executive directors and general managers, said executives at The Hire Firm, a local recruiter for many of these jobs.
“It’s primarily for the convenience of working at home,” said Abby Dietz, chief operating officer at The Hire Firm. “I haven’t heard gas prices are a reason to not work on site. I think people were sold on working at home way before gas prices soared.”
Americans have already been pounded by inflation, worker shortages and supply chain issues. The rise in gas prices is just one more headache, and it’s having an effect, though perhaps not in commuting.
“Inflation is causing havoc in recruiting,” The Hire Firm CEO Silas Peterson said. “Wages are off the charts. I don’t think gas prices independently affect anything. Gas prices just exacerbate everything else.”
A little more than half of the officers in the Santa Fe Police Department live in the Albuquerque metro area, but the union contract with the city has the city paying commuting costs, said Tony Trujillo, president of the Santa Fe Police Officers Association.
But for others, a trip to the gas station or convenience store becomes a lesson in financial strategy.
Santa Fe resident Cathryn Bertram is watching the gas pump reach $90 to fill up rather than $45 a year ago.
“I’m trying to drive not as much,” she said. “I just think ahead now. Six months ago, I’d go to the south side two or three times a week. Now I do it all at once.”