A final vote on a City Council proposal to create an excise tax on high-end homes to fund the city’s affordable housing work has been rescheduled for a special meeting Aug. 22.
Introduced in July, the measure was originally planned to go before the council at Wednesday’s meeting for final approval. That has now been postponed for a special meeting created to vote on all ballot initiatives.
Several other ballot initiatives originally scheduled to be voted on as part of Wednesday’s consent agenda have also been moved to the Aug. 22 meeting.
City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said Mayor Alan Webber and city councilors had expressed a desire to have a special meeting so they could have more time to discuss the ballot measures at length.
“This will allow all of the initiatives to be heard together,” she said.
It will also allow the public to have more opportunity to participate, she said.
The meeting will be held at the Santa Fe Convention Center instead of the City Council chambers.
She said she is confident about the support for her measure and has heard positive feedback from community members as well.
“I think that our community has really seen what a housing crisis we are in, that has only gotten worse over the past few years,” and people are eager for solutions, Cassutt said.
There are currently seven ballot measures scheduled to be voted on Aug. 2, and City Councilor Michael Garcia said an eighth might be introduced before then.
A measure limiting a mayor’s voting authority will have its first introduction Wednesday before further consideration at the special meeting. The measure would ask voters to decide whether the charter should be amended to allow the mayor to vote only in the case of a tie vote of the eight-member City Council.
Garcia, the sponsor of the measure, said the idea came from a desire expressed by residents that city government have a greater separation of powers.
“The current structure has the mayor acting in both capacities, as an executive as well as a legislator, and a lot of residents are of the mindset that there needs to be more checks and balances,” he said.
The council will take final votes Wednesday on an ordinance updating the city’s metropolitan redevelopment code to be consistent with state law and an ordinance increasing the city manager’s contract approval authority from $60,000 to $150,000 immediately, and up to $200,000 beginning July 2024.
The ordinance also would require the city manager to publish a monthly list of all approved contracts.
The councilors will hear a presentation from Finance Director Emily Oster on the results of the overdue 2021 fiscal year audit, which was publicly released last week after being turned in to the State Auditor’s Office. They will also receive an update from Affordable Housing Director Alexandra Ladd on local housing and income data.