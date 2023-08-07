A final vote on a City Council proposal to create an excise tax on high-end homes to fund the city’s affordable housing work has been rescheduled for a special meeting Aug. 22.

Introduced in July, the measure was originally planned to go before the council at Wednesday’s meeting for final approval. That has now been postponed for a special meeting created to vote on all ballot initiatives.

Several other ballot initiatives originally scheduled to be voted on as part of Wednesday’s consent agenda have also been moved to the Aug. 22 meeting.

Recommended for you