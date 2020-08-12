The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear oral arguments this month on whether to lift the state's ban on indoor dining amid the public health crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.
Justices will take up the case Aug. 26, the state's Administrative Office of the Courts announced Wednesday.
Last month, a state district judge in Carlsbad suspended Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's ban on indoor restaurant service, but the high court reinstated the order until it could hear the case.
The state banned indoor dining in mid-March, then partially lifted the ban in early June by allowing restaurants to resume indoor seating at 50 percent of capacity. But the governor renewed the ban in July when infections began to surge across the state.
The New Mexico Restaurant Association has asked the court to lift the ban, noting that some 200 eateries have gone out of business since the start of the pandemic.
