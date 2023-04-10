The New Mexico Supreme Court, in an opinion released Monday, explained its rejection of a challenge to a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2020 to overhaul the Public Regulation Commission.

The court found the amendment did not violate the state constitution’s ban on “logrolling,” a practice that involves presenting several measures that might not pass separately in one amendment in an effort to pass them all.

“We determine that the several changes made by Amendment 1 are all germane to one general object or purpose,” Justice Michael E. Vigil wrote in the opinion, adding the court did not express any opinion on the merits of the amendment. “We conclude only that the Legislature’s choice to join the various changes together in a single-ballot measure was not irrational.”

