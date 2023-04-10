The New Mexico Supreme Court, in an opinion released Monday, explained its rejection of a challenge to a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2020 to overhaul the Public Regulation Commission.
The court found the amendment did not violate the state constitution’s ban on “logrolling,” a practice that involves presenting several measures that might not pass separately in one amendment in an effort to pass them all.
“We determine that the several changes made by Amendment 1 are all germane to one general object or purpose,” Justice Michael E. Vigil wrote in the opinion, adding the court did not express any opinion on the merits of the amendment. “We conclude only that the Legislature’s choice to join the various changes together in a single-ballot measure was not irrational.”
The justices contrasted the changes in the 2020 PRC amendment to a 1994 ballot measure that combined a popular authorization of state lottery with a controversial one concerned with video gambling. The latter amendment was invalidated by the court.
The amendment’s changes to the PRC — which took effect Jan. 1 — included reducing the number of commissioners to three from five, extending a commissioner’s term to six years from four and establishing a process for the governor to appoint the commission. For years, the commissioners had been elected by voters.
The amendment also narrowed the scope of the PRC to the regulation of public utilities and “other public service companies.”
In November 2022, the court ruled against a petition filed by three Native American advocacy organizations asking it to nullify the PRC overhaul.
Indigenous Lifeways, Three Sisters Collective and New Mexico Social Justice Equity Institute argued the amendment repealed the right of people to be represented by commissioners elected from districts in the state.
“The rights at issue have special importance for Native Americans represented here by petitioners,” the groups argued in their August 2022 petition, “whose lands are rich in energy resources and who comprise the overwhelming majority in one district from which commissioners are elected.”
The groups argued not only that the amendment was logrolled, but also that the language of the ballot measure was misleading because it failed to make clear that, if it succeeded, voters would no longer elect the PRC.
The court concluded in its opinion Monday the amendment was widely debated and “all of the chief effects of the amendment — including and especially the transition to appointed Commission members and the reduction of the PRC’s responsibilities — were well known to the public.”
The new three-member commission created by the amendment was appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham late last year has served since Jan. 1.