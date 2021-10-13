Mark Hice, convicted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Cameron Martinez, was sentenced to life in prison plus 43½ years by District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne Wednesday afternoon.
The judge's decision came hours after she sentenced Axel Zamarron to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the young Alcalde man's death.
Hice was accused of organizing and arming a group of youths police say opened fire on a moving vehicle driven by Martinez on N.M. 68, north of Española, in October 2018.
The sentences mark the end of a three-year long legal journey for the family and friends of Martinez who had showed up in full at every court proceeding.
"We're just glad this is all finally over," said Martinez's 26-year-old brother Loren Martinez after the hearings.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.