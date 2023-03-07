A bald eagle flapped his wings briskly and soared into the cloudy sky after being released Tuesday at Navajo Lake, the same place he was found a year ago so weakened by lead poisoning he couldn’t fly.

The eagle, later named Toucan Sam, had ingested so much lead — most likely from eating a fish that had swallowed a fishing sinker — that it was too high for a machine to measure.

The machine can gauge more than triple the amount of lead considered dangerous, and for the eagle to exceed that level and survive has his caregivers marveling.