State District Judge Jason Lidyard on Friday sentenced Damian Herrera, 26, of Ojo Caliente to four consecutive life sentences in the murders of four people — including three close family members — during a 2017 shooting spree across Northern New Mexico.
The judge also imposed 9 1/2 years of prison time for Herrera's convictions on related charges of aggravated fleeing from a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting an officer, attempting to disarm an officer, assault on a peace officer, larceny of a firearm and credit card theft.
Herrera sat motionless in court in a bright yellow prison jumpsuit as surviving family members and those of his victim spoke about the devastation his crimes had wrought. They asked the judge to impose the maximum penalties.
When Lidyard addressed Herrera, his lawyer said he did not wish to speak and that he maintains his innocence and "vows to appeal the jury's verdict."
Herrera killed his mother, Maria “Brenda” Rosita Gallegos, 49; his brother, Brendon Herrera, 20; and his stepfather, Max Trujillo Sr., 55, following an argument June 15, 2017, at the family’s home in La Madera.
Later that evening, he fired a pistol from a vehicle window, killing 59-year-old Manuel Serrano outside Bode’s General Store in Abiquiú.
A jury convicted him of first-degree murder in each death in August.
Herrera also is accused of killing 61-year-old Michael Kyte and stealing his vehicle in Taos County on the day of the shooting spree. Prosecutors said Herrera ran out of gas in Tres Piedras, and Kyte gave him a ride.
He will be tried separately on a first-degree murder charge in Taos County in Kyte’s death.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
I'm surprised he didn't throw himself at the mercy of the court on account of now being an orphan.
Why would Taos County or the state want to waste more taxpayers money on this POS. He already has to serve 4 consecutive life sentences. Why prosecute him again for a 5th life sentence. I would think Kyte's family members would be satisfied with 4. A 5th would be nuts. Taos won't give him the death penalty since New Mexico does not have one. What is the logic in this?
Michael Kyte's family might like to see him guilty to add insult to his incarceration.
