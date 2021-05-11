The city of Santa Fe and the Hometown Heroes project on Tuesday began installing some 200 banners on Cerrillos Road light posts in recognition of the service of New Mexican veterans. Three veterans — Placido Borrego, 97; Stella Lavadie, 100; and Bennie Montoya, 100 — were on hand to watch the installation of their banners.
Heroes held in high regards
- Photos by Jim Weber The New Mexican
