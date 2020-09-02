A Hernandez man faces 18 counts of first-degree rape after he was accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and holding a 14-year-old girl against her will for two weeks.
Kevin Martinez, 19, also faces a variety of other charges, including first-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment and child abuse.
According to arrest warrant affidavit filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court on Tuesday, Martinez picked up the girl in his truck in May under the guise of giving her a ride around town. Instead, he brought her to his home in Hernandez, took away her cellphone and forcibly imprisoned her for two weeks, the girl said during a safe house interview Tuesday, according to the affidavit.
He also told her to identify herself as his girlfriend to anyone who asked.
Martinez did not immediately begin raping the girl; instead, he physically restrained her to keep her from leaving, the affidavit said.
After a few days, he began raping her at least twice a day, as well as after every time she asked to leave, the affidavit said. During the safe house interview, the girl said she explicitly denied consent, but Martinez continued to rape her.
According to the affidavit, the girl said she is pregnant.
During the second week of her captivity, the girl said, she was able to get her phone and called her aunt's boyfriend for help and fled from Martinez's house on foot, according to the affidavit. Although Martinez chased after her, the aunt's boyfriend was able to pick the girl up and take her to her mother's house.
Her mother told her she could report the kidnapping and rapes "if she wanted," but the girl did not immediately go to police, the affidavit says. Instead, she disclosed what happened to her grandmother only after learning she was pregnant.
The girl also contacted Martinez through Facebook when she learned about the pregnancy, the affidavit says, but he told her "she would never be found" if she reported him.
According to the affidavit, the girl also said Martinez smoked heroin around her throughout her captivity.
Martinez is being held at the Rio Arriba County jail and is scheduled to make his first appearance Thursday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.