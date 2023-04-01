A 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man in October is still on the run from Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputies, over a month after authorities let him go during a traffic stop.

Kevin Martinez is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Elmer Sanchez Jr.

In spite of how much time has elapsed since Martinez was first charged with the homicide, Rio Arriba County sheriff's Maj. Lorenzo Aguilar said recently his agency is confident Martinez is still within its jurisdiction.