A 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man in October is still on the run from Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputies, over a month after authorities let him go during a traffic stop.
Kevin Martinez is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Elmer Sanchez Jr.
In spite of how much time has elapsed since Martinez was first charged with the homicide, Rio Arriba County sheriff's Maj. Lorenzo Aguilar said recently his agency is confident Martinez is still within its jurisdiction.
"We've been actively looking for him … on a weekly basis. We've gotten several tips, followed up on the tips the were given to us, but unfortunately we still haven't been able to locate him," Aguilar said.
Sanchez's killing occurred during a heated dispute between neighbors at Martinez's grandmother's mobile home park in Hernández, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Feb. 21 in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.
Martinez had been mandated to stay with his grandmother under 24-hour house arrest by state District Judge Jason Lidyard after being accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl in May 2020 and raping her several times for nearly two weeks, according to online court records. An arrest warrant affidavit filed in the 2020 case states the girl became pregnant as a result of being raped by Martinez; he is facing 23 criminal charges as a result of the alleged kidnapping and sexual abuse.
Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputies stopped Martinez's vehicle Feb. 18 in the El Rito area while on their way to investigate a burglary at Northern New Mexico College but let him and his female passenger go even after they determined the suspect's license plate belonged to another vehicle and Martinez's license was suspended.
Martinez was later charged with nonresidential burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools in relation to the campus burglary, according to online court records.
The major said his personnel let Martinez go because the arrest warrant tied to the first-degree murder charge had not been filed at the time. He added, information on Martinez's house arrest would not have been available to the responding sergeant and deputy during the traffic stop. Aguilar said he didn't know why Martinez was not detained due to his license plate belonging to another vehicle or the suspended license.