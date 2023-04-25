A Rio Arriba County man sought by law enforcement since February in a series of criminal cases — with a range of charges including murder, rape, kidnapping and burglary — faces new counts after deputies say he evaded them last week.
An arrest warrant affidavit filed Monday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court says the late-night pursuit began with an effort to capture 22-year-old Kevin Martinez, who is suspected of killing a neighbor in October at a mobile home park in Hernández.
After receiving a tip around midnight April 19 that Martinez would be at a Dollar General in Hernández, several sheriff’s deputies and command staff, along with Sheriff Billy Merrifield, gathered near the store, the court document says. A small black car barreled toward their patrol vehicles but maneuvered through them and then led deputies on what the affidavit describes as a reckless southbound chase on U.S. 84/285.
The driver, identified as Martinez in the affidavit, nearly crashed into several properties along the highway before swerving into the northbound lane while continuing to travel south, the document says. He eventually turned onto Rio Arriba County Road 1, also known as North Prince Drive, and headed down a dirt road. He evaded law enforcement by driving under a chain linked to two posts, where deputies couldn’t follow, according to the affidavit.
Deputies and New Mexico State Police officers searching on foot found the vehicle — a beige 1997 Nissan Altima that had been painted black — and detained two passengers who had been riding with Martinez during the pursuit: Unica Sanchez and Garrett Katcher.
Sanchez told investigators she and Katcher had tried to jump out of the Nissan while passing the Dollar General — but Martinez pulled out a pistol and told them they weren’t going anywhere, she said, according to the affidavit. She added he claimed he would have shot at deputies if they had blocked him in at the start of the chase.
Investigators who searched Martinez’s car Saturday found a revolver and two cellphones, online court records show.
Sheriff’s office Maj. Lorenzo Aguilar said investigators believe Sanchez and Katcher were the only people in the car with Martinez during the pursuit. He was uncertain whether either would face charges. A review of online court records Tuesday did not show any charges filed against them. Martinez, however, was charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer; two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; two counts of false imprisonment; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
The April 19 pursuit marked the second time Martinez had evaded capture since he was charged with first-degree murder in February.
He is accused of fatally shooting Elmer Sanchez Jr. with a rifle Oct. 17 at mobile home park, where he had been living with his grandmother while on house arrest in a May 2020 case accusing him of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl and raping her several times over a two-week period. An arrest warrant affidavit says Martinez faces 23 counts in the rape and kidnapping case, and states the girl became pregnant as a result of being raped by Martinez.
Another resident of the mobile home park initially was charged in Sanchez’s death, but the focus turned to Martinez in recent months.
Just before the sheriff’s office filed a warrant against Martinez in Sanchez’s slaying, he was stopped by a sheriff’s sergeant and deputy investigating a burglary in El Rito. His vehicle matched the description of the thief’s, an affidavit states.
The sergeant and deputy determined his license plate belonged to another vehicle and his driver’s license was suspended; still, they let him go.
Martinez later was charged with nonresidential burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools in a break-in at the Northern New Mexico College campus in El Rito, according to online court records.
Aguilar has said Martinez was not arrested during the traffic stop in February because his warrant in Sanchez’s death had not been filed in court and information about his house arrest in the rape case would not have been available to the deputies.
On Tuesday, Aguilar said he believes Martinez will remain in Rio Arriba County and has few resources to keep him hiding for long. “He can run, but eventually he’s gonna run out of places to run,” Aguilar said. “We’re pretty confident that we will apprehend Kevin Martinez.”