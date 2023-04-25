A Rio Arriba County man sought by law enforcement since February in a series of criminal cases — with a range of charges including murder, rape, kidnapping and burglary — faces new counts after deputies say he evaded them last week.

An arrest warrant affidavit filed Monday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court says the late-night pursuit began with an effort to capture 22-year-old Kevin Martinez, who is suspected of killing a neighbor in October at a mobile home park in Hernández.

After receiving a tip around midnight April 19 that Martinez would be at a Dollar General in Hernández, several sheriff’s deputies and command staff, along with Sheriff Billy Merrifield, gathered near the store, the court document says. A small black car barreled toward their patrol vehicles but maneuvered through them and then led deputies on what the affidavit describes as a reckless southbound chase on U.S. 84/285.

