The First Judicial District Attorney's Office filed criminal charges this week against a Rio Arriba County man accused of leaving the scene of an August 2018 crash that claimed the life of an Española woman.

Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist filed a criminal complaint Monday charging David Rudy Garcia Jr., 37, of Hernández with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm or death, a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months of incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Garcia contacted the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office the day after the body of 26-year-old Davina Archuleta was found near a Family Dollar store on U.S. 84/285 in Hernández, saying he'd stopped his vehicle after striking what he believed to be a large animal but could not see what he'd hit and "assumed it was a deer" according to a previous report in The New Mexican.

