A Hernández man has been charged with multiple counts of sexually abusing three children.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court, Kenneth Lee Larkin Jr., 36, is facing four counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child 13 to 18 and two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13.
Larkin also is charged with witness intimidation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and other counts.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit made available this week, someone reported concerns about Larkin to New Mexico State Police on Nov. 17 after three children told a family member he had abused them.
Police alerted the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department. Officials conducted forensic interviews with the children at Community Against Violence in Taos.
Larkin was arrested and booked into the Rio Arriba County jail Nov. 24 and released the next day.
Under the conditions of his release, Larkin is barred from leaving the state, cannot possess firearms or dangerous weapons and must avoid contact with anyone who might testify in the case. He was also required to install a GPS monitoring device on his ankle.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
