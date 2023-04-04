New Mexico State Police arrested a convicted felon from Hernández late last month on a bench warrant, only to discover several firearms and illicit drugs inside his truck and residence, court documents say.

Daniel Varela, 39, was charged with five new counts of conspiracy to commit trafficking and a single count of receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.

His Wednesday arrest in Hernández was spearheaded by the New Mexico Corrections Department's Fugitive Apprehension Team, which sought Varela due to a February bench warrant from Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court accusing him of failing to appear at a hearing, according to online court records.