New Mexico State Police arrested a convicted felon from Hernández late last month on a bench warrant, only to discover several firearms and illicit drugs inside his truck and residence, court documents say.
Daniel Varela, 39, was charged with five new counts of conspiracy to commit trafficking and a single count of receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.
His Wednesday arrest in Hernández was spearheaded by the New Mexico Corrections Department's Fugitive Apprehension Team, which sought Varela due to a February bench warrant from Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court accusing him of failing to appear at a hearing, according to online court records.
Varela has faced three bench warrants alleging failure to appear in a 2022 case involving charges of possessing a controlled substance, driving with no proof of insurance, driving with a suspended license and failing to register a vehicle.
State prosecutors have filed a motion seeking to have Varela detained until his trial on his most recent charges, court records show. A pretrial detention hearing in the First Judicial District Court had not yet been scheduled Tuesday morning.
Varela was spotted by state police around 3 p.m. Wednesday in a red Toyota Tacoma truck near his home in Hernández and was arrested without incident, says a criminal complaint filed Friday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. He was found with pills suspected to contain fentanyl, the complaint says.
According to the complaint, Varela's girlfriend told state police officers there might be more drugs and guns inside the Toyota and Varela's residence, prompting them to obtain search warrants.
The officers discovered a total of 14 guns, several loaded firearm magazines and live rounds, 174 fentanyl pills, 16.4 grams of crack cocaine, 15.9 grams of heroin, 17.4 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of crystal methamphetamine, two scales and a variety of small, clear baggies, according to the complaint.
Valera was taken to Presbyterian Española Hospital for medical clearance and was subsequently transferred to the Rio Arriba County jail.