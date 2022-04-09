Firefighters were working to secure the edge of the uncontained Hermits Peak Fire northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., before the weather worsens, as well as to keep it out of Beaver Creek and Gallinas Municipal Watershed, according to a news release.
“Critical fire weather” is predicted for the rest of the week, according to the release from the Northern New Mexico Type 3 Incident Management Team, which assumed direction of firefighting efforts Friday. A higher-level multiagency incident management team is set to begin taking over command of the firefighting effort Monday, fire officials said.
The fire, which was zero percent contained Saturday afternoon, remained at 350 acres after a prescribed burn went awry Wednesday. No structures were at risk, according to the news release.
The response has involved four Hotshot crews, one specialized crew, eight engines, three helicopters, one rapid extraction module and one tactical water tender.
It’s far from the only problem spot in New Mexico.
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings and fire weather watches that extend into Monday evening for the state except for snow-
covered areas in higher elevations.
The Collins Fire on the Reserve Ranger District in Gila National Forest was estimated at 1,200 acres Friday with zero percent containment, according to a Facebook post by the U.S. Forest Service.
The post added about
50 personnel were assigned to the blaze.
More information was not available Saturday.
In southeastern New Mexico, air tankers assisted crews from at least six agencies battling a fire that had burned 3 square miles of mostly grassland along the Pecos River southeast of Roswell as of late Friday and was contained around 50 percent, officials said in a statement.
The federal Bureau of Land Management said the fire was started Thursday as another prescribed burn to clear potential fire fuel but was declared a wildfire that afternoon after it grew outside the planned boundary due to a wind whirl, a small rotating wind storm generated by a fire’s extreme heat.
No injuries or structure damage were reported, but the fire burning knee-high at times threatened some homes, said Dustin Powell, chief of Dexter Fire and Rescue.
