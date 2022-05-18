Crews battling the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire continued bolstering structure protections in Pecos and building containment lines far north of the blaze to prepare for continued spread — though officials reported only modest growth for the second day in a row.
The wildfire was at 301,971 acres Wednesday morning, indicating it had spread 2,400 acres in a day's time. Containment has grown to 34 percent, with 2,094 personnel deployed to fight it.
"Over the past several days, you know, we've made good progress along the eastern side of the fire," said Jayson Coil, an operations section chief for one of the incident management teams, in a Wednesday morning briefing. "Actually, we've made excellent progress along the eastern side of the fire. ... Along with that, we realize the threat still exists for Angosturo, areas out to the west, and then for Angel Fire, the Black Lake area, Sierra Bonita, and then Chacon to a certain extent."
Three incident management teams are now attacking the blaze in three separate zones, with one assigned to the northwestern side, including portions of Taos and Mora counties, where the fire was active Tuesday near Angostura; another working on the northeastern side in Colfax and Mora counties; and a third tackling portions of the fire in San Miguel County.
Crews planned to work to connect existing containment lines north to the 2020 Luna Fire burn scar and will continue constructing lines toward Angel Fire, officials said in a morning report.
Coil said the fuel break line is 300 feet wide, where crews have been removing downed trees and thinning live trees to prevent crowning. Crews are leaving a canopy to provide shade, he said, which reduces the likelihood of an ember sparking, and they creating dozer lines in the middle of the fuel break.
Structure protection groups working in communities ahead of the fire face tough choices, Coil said. Some home are far less indefensible than others because of thick vegetation growing too close them.
"Basically, if we think the fire is going to reach there in a day and we have a choice of saving 10 homes that are more defensible or saving one home that isn't, we will save the 10 homes that are," Coil said. "Ideally, we would like the time to save all 11. But when we have to make choices, we will choose to save the most."
Crews also understand the significance of nearby ski resorts and cultural sites, he added. The Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort lies just northwest of Angostura.
Ground crews are working with aircraft to halt the fire's spread in that area, he said.
In San Miguel County, officials said in the morning report, the fire continues burning in wilderness areas "but has been slowed by the Trampas Fire burn scar and rocky terrain."
Brent Davidson, an operations section chief assigned to that area of the blaze, said crews have had success holding the fire in most sections of its southwestern edge.
A storm system was expected to bring cooler temperatures, higher humidity, breezy conditions and possible thunderstorms.
Meteorologist Bladen Breitreiter said in a briefing, however, the storms likely will develop east of the fire and send gusty and erratic winds back toward areas in the fire zone.
In the longer term, he said, another system is expected to bring critical fire conditions Thursday and Friday, including dry air and elevated gusts. Into the weekend, he added, a series of fronts will reduce temperatures but altering wind directions.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.