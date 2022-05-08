As firefighters prepared to do battle with troublesome winds through the next few days, Santa Fe National Forest officials said the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has now reached 176,273 acres.
At midday, officials ordered evacuations in the Holman and Chacon areas.
Officials said the fire grew more than 5,600 acres on Saturday as a weather system moved into the area, creating difficult conditions for firefighters along a jagged and difficult fire line.
"The wind is incredible. It's precedent-setting," said Todd Abel, an operations section chief for the incident management team overseeing the firefight, during a morning briefing.
Wind speeds increased around 2 a.m. Sunday, with gusts of up to 60 mph, he said, pushing the fire farther northwest, past Cleveland. The fire also spread father south in the Mineral Hill area and remains active on the western side.
Dave Bales, the incident commander, also spoke about the critical nature of the weather conditions Sunday.
"We've had wind events, you know," Bales said in an afternoon briefing. "We've seen wind events. They last a day or two. This is unprecedented wind event of five, six days. A wind event of 60 hours is really just unheard of, especially in this part of the world, for sure. I haven't seen it in my career. So, all the firefighters are on extremely high alert."
Crews expect to see spot fires develop from embers blowing as far as a mile or a mile and a half, he added. noting the drought conditions have created a high potential for new fire starts.
More than 1,500 personnel are now working the blaze, which stretches from Las Vegas to the Mora area in both San Miguel and Mora counties.
Abel said crews are focusing primarily on continued efforts to protect structures in the fire zone and in areas where the blaze is expected to reach in the next several days of heavy winds.
Crews working the Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains were concerned about possible spot fires Sunday after high winds overnight pushed the blaze farther east and infrared images showed potential hot spots in canyons outside the fire zone.
The fire is now at 37,425 acres and just 11 percent containment. Though, officials said winds driving the fire north and east have helped keep the southern line of the blaze at a low intensity, and it has moved little in that direction.