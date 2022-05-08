Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire now at 176,000 acres after 5,000-acre increase The New Mexican May 8, 2022 May 8, 2022 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As firefighters prepared to do battle with troublesome winds through the next few days, Santa Fe National Forest officials said the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has now reached 176,273 acres. More than 1,500 personnel are now working the blaze, which stretches from Las Vegas to the Mora area in both San Miguel and Mora counties.Officials said the fire grew more than 5,600 acres on Saturday as as weather system moved into the area, creating difficult conditions for firefighters along a jagged and difficult fire line.This is a developing story and will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Advertisement League of Women Voters guide View the e-edition on enewmexican.com Download the e-edition app The Santa Fe New Mexican e-edition is available to eligible subscription holders. Click to subscribe. MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesOn the line of fire, the battle for Las Vegas is intenseLas Vegas officials bracing for evacuations as fire edges closer to cityAs blaze nears, Las Vegas residents begin to flee the flamesNew Mexico governor: 16,000 homes evacuated, affecting 30,000 to 40,000 peopleSome New Mexicans fight to save their homes from wildfireLongtime Santa Fe used-car lot will soon be baked-goods destinationMurder trial starts for teen accused of killing basketball star JB WhiteHistoric county building reopens in Santa Fe styleUnited World College students find silver linings amid evacuationDow gets 'schooled' at Gathering of Nations powwow over critical race theory ad Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Phill Casaus A mammoth firefighting effort, a bigger loss of trust Etiquette Rules! This Mother's Day, worrying about our little hearts History Matters New Mexicans resisted U.S. invaders in 1847 Rescue Report Animal welfare groups help pets from areas hit by wildfire