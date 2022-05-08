As firefighters prepared to do battle with troublesome winds through the next few days, Santa Fe National Forest officials said the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has now reached 176,273 acres. 

More than 1,500 personnel are now working the blaze, which stretches from Las Vegas to the Mora area in both San Miguel and Mora counties.

Officials said the fire grew more than 5,600 acres on Saturday as as weather system moved into the area, creating difficult conditions for firefighters along a jagged and difficult fire line.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Popular in the Community