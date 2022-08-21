The largest wildfire in New Mexico history is now 100 percent contained, the U.S. Forest Service announced Sunday afternoon.

Based on robust monsoon rains and monitoring the perimeter of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire over the last month, “fire managers have high confidence there are no remaining heat sources and no additional growth will occur,” the Forest Service said in a news release.

The fire is still being managed as a wildfire, and fire personnel are still working on it. However, containment means a control line has been completed around the fire’s perimeter which can reasonably be expected to stop its spread.

