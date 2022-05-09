The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire continued to shred parts of Northern New Mexico, with officials expecting Monday to be a replay of Sunday's battle against the wind.
The fire was reported at 189,767 acres Monday morning, a leap of nearly 13,000 acres. It continues to push north and northeast, prompting some areas in Taos County to issue warnings for possible evacuations. Incident Commander Dave Bales said the fire remains very active near Mora, Holman and Cleveland.
"As we try to take the punch out of the fire, we're doing that in the best places we can. A lot of concentration on the north end and the very south end," said incident commander Dave Bales.
The problem for firefighters, Bales said, will be on the north end of the fire, where terrain becomes steeper and more difficult to access.
"It's getting into country that continues to be inaccessible, unsafe for us to put folks in — steep, rugged terrain," he said. "You see that's in the wilderness, moving further north, into some of that type of country. So it will continue to grow to the north."
A spokesman for the New Mexico Emergency Operations Center said the communities of Ojo Feliz and Ocate have been moved to evacuation status.
Containment remained at 43 percent.
In the south end of the fire, officials said they expected it to move toward San Geronimo and Barillas Peak. In the northeast, it is moving toward El Truquillo.
The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains is now at 40,958 acres with 11 percent containment. The fire, according to a news release, is expected to progress southward toward containment lines with limited fuels. Winds are expected to be at 30 mph or higher for much of the day.
Los Alamos Public Schools are closed Monday through Friday "out of an abundance of caution," the district announced in a news release Sunday as Los Alamos County residents moved into "set" status, the second level of the state's three-step wildfire evacuation protocol.
All extracurricular activities and a Tuesday school board meeting are also cancelled, according the district. Los Alamos schools will not offer any remote instruction through the week.