One of the great affectations remaining in American newspapers is the willingness of some to attach a catchy, maybe kitschy, column title to the columnist who writes it.
At The New Mexican, Milan Simonich's sometimes pugnacious offering is called "Ringside Seat." I didn't invent that name, but I love it. We've also got "Building Santa Fe" by real estate expert Kim Shanahan, though I have often thought of changing it to "Enraging Gate-Closers in Only 600 Words."
For decades, the Albuquerque Journal's sports section was anchored by "Let's Be Frank," a product of the late, great Frank Maestas. And speaking of late and great, The Albuquerque Tribune's occasional tribute to the Old West was called "Trail Tales" by Ollie Reed Jr.
I've never named my column, but after a harrowing — and ultimately enlightening — week, I've finally found one: "Comics Chronicles."
Santa Fe, I made a simple request last Sunday, and you answered.
And answered and answered and answered.
And answered.
You showered me with emails — close to 150 of them as of Friday — about the newspaper's comics page offerings, popping the cork on a magnum of pent-up emotion. Most of you were terrific, often insightful, solidifying my hard-earned belief that comics remain the plutonium of our product — tread softly, handle gently.
So, OK, I won't make you wait any longer. Accompanying this column are the results of last week's mini-poll. To recount, I asked our readers to email me with their three favorite strips — and the three they'd use as kindling during our next snowstorm.
First, a caveat: The secretary of state is not going to certify the results. A lot of readers couldn't just stop at three. If they had four or five, I counted them. If they offered 10 or 12, I stopped at the first three listed. Once in a while, there were readers who wanted to stuff the ballot box for just one, evidently interested in making sure I knew that, yes, they loved, loved, loved Without Reservations, or not only wanted to flunk F minus, but expel it forever.
Obviously, this is not scientific. But the best part about the exercise was the comments that came with the votes. And just so you know there are wide chasms of opinion on just about everything, check out these two on the uber-popular Without Reservations.
"You can do just about anything else you want to with the comics, but for goodness sake, keep Without Reservations," wrote one reader. "Ricardo Caté is a treasure — he can be funny, deep, serious, insightful and makes us non-Indigenous think. His comic is one of the best things about an excellent newspaper which I treasure."
"Without Reservations — I'm actually afraid to go public with my extreme dislike of this strip," wrote another. "I apologize to homie Ricardo Caté, but this comic is without a doubt the most poorly drawn, least funny and lamest, most-hackneyed strip I've ever seen. Makes the old Nancy strip look like Shakespeare."
You get the idea, but please know this: The feedback is often just a snapshot in time and, in some cases, mood.
Nevertheless, the results are fascinating, though I understand most people will draw their own conclusions from the results. That's great. Here are a few of mine:
In a lot of ways, the comics poll isn't a lot different from Santa Fe itself. Many of our readers are panning three of our newest offerings — F minus, Macanudo and a Sunday strip called Big Nate. New things often don't play well in an old land. But it's interesting that four of our most well-established strips (Garfield, Blondie, Wizard of Id, B.C.) got little love. Even worse, little attention.
The runaway favorites are obvious: Without Reservations is as popular as sunshine. Pickles, Pearls Before Swine, Zits, Baby Blues and Luann also get a big thumbs up from most respondents.
I wasn't surprised by the mixed reviews for La Cucaracha and Non Sequitur. They have long had fans and detractors, so I wouldn't expect much different.
Was I troubled by anything I saw? Sure. I wish F Minus and Sherman's Lagoon were getting a better response, but they've been in the newspaper for less than a month. I'm going to give them some time. Same for Macanudo, which may be gaining a foothold with some readers. Some of you told me you love it.
Frankly, those strips didn't concern me as much as the tepid to flat-line reactions to Get Fuzzy or more surprisingly, Blondie, which has been in newspapers since before I was born. When you don't move the needle either way, or seem to draw a yawn followed by a "meh," maybe there's a change to be made.
Which leads me to this: Will we make alterations to the comics page based on your responses? We will, likely later in the spring. Still, I don't foresee massive, wholesale switches, in part because my Kevlar vest is at the dry cleaner. (Phill make joke.) But I do think your input has prompted us to look at some necessary changes and, hopefully, improvements. Just as critical: You've encouraged us look at comics with a renewed interest and, clearly, a more discerning eye.
Actually, eyes. Yours.
So, thank you. "Comics Chronicles" is closing its two-week run. But you've helped me do this job much better.