In a mini-poll, readers emailed with their three favorite comic strips published in The New Mexican — and three they'd use as kindling during our next snowstorm. 

One of the great affectations remaining in American newspapers is the willingness of some to attach a catchy, maybe kitschy, column title to the columnist who writes it.

At The New Mexican, Milan Simonich's sometimes pugnacious offering is called "Ringside Seat." I didn't invent that name, but I love it. We've also got "Building Santa Fe" by real estate expert Kim Shanahan, though I have often thought of changing it to "Enraging Gate-Closers in Only 600 Words."

For decades, the Albuquerque Journal's sports section was anchored by "Let's Be Frank," a product of the late, great Frank Maestas. And speaking of late and great, The Albuquerque Tribune's occasional tribute to the Old West was called "Trail Tales" by Ollie Reed Jr. 