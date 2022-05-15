“Thank you for paying for our bus, Partners in Education. It was fun a lot. You are great people.”
— Second-grade student from Piñon Elementary, after a recent field trip to El Rancho de las Golondrinas
This week, the Partners in Education Foundation for the Santa Fe Public Schools is celebrating our 34th anniversary of supporting teachers. Partners was created in 1988 by the Santa Fe Community Foundation because it was felt that there was a need for more involvement by the community (citizens, businesses, nonprofits and government agencies) in our public schools.
We started with a program that gave small classroom grants to teachers. That first year, Partners distributed just $2,000 in teacher grants.
Partners in Education became an independent nonprofit organization in 1991. Since then, it has continued to grow, adding programs and working to increase community support. Today Partners presents more than a half-dozen programs that provide support to Santa Fe’s publicly funded schools. We’re proud to say that, in 34 years, we’ve directed more than $8 million worth of grants, transportation, scholarships, awards, training, arts programs, goods and supplies directly to the city's teachers and students.
Our acronym, PIE, has become synonymous with support for teachers. They request a “PIE bus” to take their students on a field trip. Teachers apply for a “PIE grant” for special, curriculum-based projects in their classroom.
Here’s what community support allows us to accomplish in a year:
• We distribute nearly $50,000 in Teacher Grants for innovative educational classroom projects that support the curriculum. Projects funded this year included Cooking at KIVA, a program that teaches special needs students about food, nutrition and food preparation; and Trout in the Classroom, an environmental science project in which students grow trout from eggs, study their life cycles, learn about water resources and then release the trout in a nearby river in the spring.
• Approximately 1,700 students and 70 teachers participate in our ArtWorks program of artist-led workshops, including a field trip and art-making, in poetry, dance, theater, music and visual arts. Classroom teachers receive training that gives them tools to incorporate art into their everyday curriculum.
• We provide funds for some 300 buses a year, taking thousands of students on educational field trips in and around Santa Fe.
• Up to seven teachers are honored each year with our Teachers Who Inspire Awards. In 29 years, 182 Santa Fe teachers have now received this award.
• District employees can receive up to $500 a year to defray the costs of obtaining a teaching license or pursuing advanced degrees and specialized certifications.
• Finally, teachers can “shop” for free at our Teacher Warehouse, which contains hundreds of books, art supplies, school supplies and more, all donated by community members.
Thanks to generous support from Santa Fe individuals, businesses and foundations, we are able to share more of the “PIE” with teachers in the Santa Fe Public Schools, for the ultimate benefit of its students. As we go forward, we remain committed to the conviction that the entire community shares the benefits of and responsibility for the quality of public education.