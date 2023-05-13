Like most people who dream of creating a family through adoption, Martha Beltran envisioned happy children in her home.
That wasn’t the reality she experienced when she adopted sibling teenagers, one of whom was diagnosed in 2020 with reactive attachment disorder. The rare condition is largely identified in abused or neglected children who struggle to bond with parents or other caregivers — and sometimes develop alarming symptoms.
Three years later, Beltran, 52, is still struggling to find treatment for her daughter. Medical professionals have told her the girl is too aggressive for inpatient treatment.
“After broken windows and holes in the walls, we’re in our last-ditch attempt now,” Beltran said through sobs from her Las Cruces home.
Beltran is one of an untold number of parents who have adopted children, either privately or through New Mexico’s foster care system, to face the complexities of a mental health diagnosis that only recently has begun to receive attention.
When Beltran felt she was at the end of her rope, she stumbled upon a podcast that provided a path to recovery: RAD Talk with Tracey.
Like Beltran, Tracey Poffenroth Prato of Valdez and her husband, James Prato, also dreamed of completing their family through adoption. Unable to have children, the Pratos took in two sibling foster children a decade ago, ages 2 and 9, and cared for them for a year and a half before adopting.
But alarming behaviors began to emerge, and the Pratos said they felt helpless to address them.
A simple request to do a chore escalated to suicidal threats, and their son was airlifted to an out-of-state treatment facility.
“Kids who do not have attachment disorders eventually change their behaviors when they see it’s not successful,” Tracey Prato said. “Kids with RAD do it to push you away.”
Foster children are not the only patients with the disorder. Children of natural families and those adopted from birth can also be diagnosed, she said.
So numerous and stressful were the interactions in the Prato home that police were routinely called after their daughter ran away multiple times and an investigation ensued by staff of the state Children, Youth and Families Department.
“That’s when we started getting help,” Tracey Prato said, adding she was left with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“You’re constantly an exposed nerve,” she said. “These kids will do anything not to attach. That may be sabotaging fun times, lying and stealing. You might ask your child to do the dishes, and they scream and throw things and are on the floor crying. They threaten suicide or cut themselves. Any expectation to be part of a family sets them off.”
The Pratos were required to undergo training through the Children, Youth and Families Department but said they were never prepared for the possibility of the diagnosis.
“We were really naive to what kids go through,” Tracey Prato said. “… You think that love is going to be enough, and it’s not.
“It’s terrifying because no one believes you,” she added. “There’s not enough help or awareness or people who treat this. I talk with so many parents who say they feel crazy. It’s not like you can talk to other parents and share the stuff that’s happening in your home.”
When their daughter began shoulder-checking her mother and hiding knives under the bathroom sink, the Pratos’ fear escalated.
“There was so much anger,” Tracey Prato said. “We would try to have a typical conversation with her, and it would send her over the edge. She would scream and cry, go fetal, throw things.”
Six years and $70,000 later, the Pratos began receiving answers and pursuing treatment with a dedicated care team of therapists and other mental health care professionals.
The isolation and loneliness the family experienced were devastating, Tracey Prato said.
That’s when she began streaming RAD Talk with Tracey via Apple, Spotify, Amazon and other services.
“I wanted people to know they’re not crazy, and they are not alone,” she said. “I wanted to provide a place to be healed and to be heard.”
After four years, she has 30,000 listeners and has carried thousands of parents to the intersection of trauma and healing.
Her episodes feature clinicians well-versed in the complexities of dealing with the disorder and heartbroken parents who lament the intensity of anger such children foster and the ensuing manipulation carried out to get needs met. Often, children pit parents against each other and manipulate psychologists, therapists and school officials, so that adopted parents are perceived as neglectful or abusive, she said.
It is for this reason successful treatment begins with the needs of the parents — and not with the child — said Dr. Michele Coleman, a licensed marriage and family therapist with Albuquerque’s Attachment and Healing Center, which opened in 2006.
Coleman, who has a lengthy history of working with such disorders, said the average reactive attachment disorder diagnosis is five to seven years in the making.
“That’s after the marriage is on the rocks and nothing is getting better,” she said.
Her clinic’s waiting list is a year long, Coleman said, and she is unable to hire employees quickly enough to meet the needs of this growing problem. Treatment is complex, she said.
“Kids are manipulative. You need to see the mom first without the kids and find out what they’re doing to her,” Coleman said. “Connect with her and then as you stabilize her, work through her to help the kids heal. Unless you plan on moving in, you better connect that kid to that parent.”
Treatments in the past have centered on restraining children, but Coleman said the practice is ineffective because parents cannot restrain children after they are released from treatment centers.
“The behaviors are about communicating a need. The need goes unmet if you aren’t addressing the behaviors. I might be yelling and screaming because I feel unlovable, so if you’re giving the behavior all the attention and I still feel unloved, the behavior gets worse. We are not managing behaviors, we’re changing the brain. When you change those neuro networks, the behaviors shift,” she said.
Coleman said her staff starts by entering the home. “Kids are charming, but if I’m in the home, they don’t realize they’re showing me what they do,” she said. “Then we get to see the issues.”
Reactive attachment disorders is difficult to diagnose, said Elizabeth Hamilton, a licensed social worker and deputy director of the Children, Youth and Families Department’s Behavior Health Services.
“Mental health doesn’t belong in a box,” she said. “There are many other things to consider, such as cognitive delays and other diagnoses. You have to have the right people at the right table.”
Her agency partners with other mental health agencies to make referrals based on each child’s specific needs, she said.
Tracey Prato said children’s needs should be met, but parents’ needs are often neglected in the process, leaving many with PTSD symptoms, anxiety and depression, which can exacerbate the problem and hinder healing.
Her son, she said, has been placed with a therapeutic treatment family and possibly won’t return for another year, and her daughter has become estranged. Now 19, she gave birth to the Pratos’ first grandchild April 11 — a child they fear they might never know.
When Beltran and the Pratos went through the child welfare agency’s training to become foster parents, now called “resource parents,” the curriculum looked much different than it does today, said Celestina Garcia, CYFD’s resource parent training manager.
Garcia joined the agency two years ago and was tasked with revamping training, resulting in the launch of READi NM in July. The nine-part curriculum was developed with vast input from CYFD divisions, statewide resource centers, focus groups and existing resource parents and adults who had been children in the foster system, she said.
“The curriculum at that time was something the agency knew was not serving families,” she said. The 30 hours of training required to become a resource parent now includes a trauma response module in which parents are warned of problems that could occur and how best to handle them.
“We do not use the language RAD, but we do provide information to the family that this is not going to be an easy experience without children having trauma and trauma moments,” Garcia said.
“Throughout the curriculum, we’re very open about that and about the different pieces of what may occur in a placement.”
Garcia said she does not know of a curriculum that supports solely the mental health of either resource parents or adoptive parents but noted CYFD workers are open to holding discussions on how to strengthen families.
Until then, Tracey Prato will continue her podcast, educating, encouraging and supporting parents.
Plans also are in the works for support groups in the Taos and Santa Fe areas so parents can meet in person to discuss what many regard as “a dirty little secret,” she said.
“They are moms and dads just like you, and you can say what other typical parents would shun you for,” she said. “It’s a freeing place to vent with people who don’t judge you. It’s a place of relief. I have learned so much since I started this journey. It’s a really horrible thing, and I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.”