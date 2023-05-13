Like most people who dream of creating a family through adoption, Martha Beltran envisioned happy children in her home.

That wasn’t the reality she experienced when she adopted sibling teenagers, one of whom was diagnosed in 2020 with reactive attachment disorder. The rare condition is largely identified in abused or neglected children who struggle to bond with parents or other caregivers — and sometimes develop alarming symptoms.

Three years later, Beltran, 52, is still struggling to find treatment for her daughter. Medical professionals have told her the girl is too aggressive for inpatient treatment.

