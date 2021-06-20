A bird’s primary consideration when choosing a nesting site is security. Protection from predators and proximity to food and water is of vital importance to the success of a bird’s offspring.
Abundant and easily obtained sources of food allow for more time devoted to better nest site selection and construction of higher-quality nests, along with more time and energy to be vigilant in defense of the nesting territory from interlopers and predators. Studies show that birds with access to the extra nutrition that feeders provide will lay their clutch of eggs earlier and fledge an average of one more chicks per clutch than do their counterparts with no access to feeders.
Bushtits’ footlong hanging nest resembles an oriole’s nest and is woven out of a variety of materials, including mosses, lichens, leaves and spider webs.
A male house wren may lay claim to a nesting cavity by filling it with more than 400 small twigs. If the female likes what she sees, she will then take over, adding the nest cup and lining it with grass, inner bark, hair and feathers.
The American robin will use mud in its nest to give it strength. You can put out a small pan of mud and nesting materials (short strings, yarn and dry grasses) and watch the robins come collect materials to make their nests. Unlike most birds, robins do not lay their eggs at sunrise. They lay their eggs several hours later during mid-morning. Since earthworms are easier to find in the early morning, they feed first thing in the morning and then return to their nest to lay their egg.
Mourning doves’ nests are sticks woven together by the female with materials collected by the male. Mourning doves may have up to six clutches per year, with a typical clutch size of two eggs. This is the largest number of nesting cycles of any North American bird.
Hummingbirds use spider webs as glue to attach the nest to a tree branch, as well as a binding agent for building materials. The nest is about the size of a golf ball, around 11/2 inches in diameter.
Goldfinches are one of the latest-breeding songbirds, waiting to nest until mid-to-late summer, when thistle seeds and down are readily available.
The red-breasted nuthatch will line the entrance to its nesting cavity with drops of sticky conifer resin. It is thought that this may be a tactic to discourage predators or nest competitors from entering.
This month, bird families are forming and becoming a part of your family’s world, as well. The next generation of youngsters are making their first appearances everywhere around your yard.
Be ready to welcome your new birds with the food, water and the habitat they need to have a bright future.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.