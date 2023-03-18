Two members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation on Friday called on the U.S. Department of the Interior to administratively withdraw more than 4,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management land in southern Sandoval County from mineral development, including gravel mining.
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, both D-N.M., also reintroduced legislation this year to protect the land — which includes residential communities as well as the Buffalo Tract, a critical wildlife corridor between the Sandia and Sangre de Cristo mountain ranges — from mineral development.
The Department of the Interior’s administrative withdrawal would prevent mineral development on the land for 20 years while Heinrich and Stansbury’s legislation, if passed, would block it permanently.
The Bureau of Land Management opened the Buffalo Tract to gravel mining in 2012, according to reporting by TheNew Mexican, resulting in resistance from community members and lawmakers. Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation have proposed federal legislation to halt the mining efforts 10 times since 2016, to no avail so far.
“For more than a decade now, New Mexicans have stood united in defense of the Buffalo Tract. … It is time we put an end to this yearslong debate and withdraw these parcels from future mineral development,” Heinrich said in a news release Friday.
The senator, who sits on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, cited human and environmental impacts as reasons to remove the tract of land from mineral development. Particulate matter from gravel mining could cause respiratory issues and other health conditions for area residents while disrupting wildlife habitats and migration, Heinrich said.
Local homeowners and wildlife advocates alike expressed support for the legislation.
“We fully support The Buffalo Tract Protection Act,” said Sue Overley, president of the Sundance Mesa Homeowners Association, which includes about 200 residential properties in Placitas, in a statement. “Our members want to protect our air quality, water resources, environment and the wildlife surrounding our homes.”
“The Buffalo Tract Protection Act protects a vulnerable landscape from the increasingly aggressive activities of extractive industries,” added Mark Allison, executive director of New Mexico Wild in the statement.
Limiting mineral development on the land is also an essential step to protecting the ancestral lands of Indigenous communities in the area, namely the pueblos of Santa Ana and San Felipe, said Stansbury, a member of the House Natural Resources Committee.
Leadership from both pueblos voiced their support for blocking gravel mining on and near the Buffalo Tract, citing the need to protect the land in honor of its historical and modern significance for their communities.
“The lands now known as the Buffalo Tract are part of the ancestral lands of the Pueblo of Santa Ana and form part of the link between our modern villages along the Rio Grande with our historical village of Paak’u,” said Pueblo of Santa Ana Gov. Nathan Sanchez and Lt. Gov. Rueben Lujan in a statement.
“Protection of the Buffalo Tract will allow our youth and future generations to know our ancestral lands, as we have and will ensure wildlife are able to continue to have a place here in New Mexico,” added Pueblo of San Felipe Gov. Carl Valencia and Lt. Gov. Clyde Aguilar.