Two members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation on Friday called on the U.S. Department of the Interior to administratively withdraw more than 4,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management land in southern Sandoval County from mineral development, including gravel mining.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, both D-N.M., also reintroduced legislation this year to protect the land — which includes residential communities as well as the Buffalo Tract, a critical wildlife corridor between the Sandia and Sangre de Cristo mountain ranges — from mineral development.

The Department of the Interior’s administrative withdrawal would prevent mineral development on the land for 20 years while Heinrich and Stansbury’s legislation, if passed, would block it permanently.