U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich visited a place in Santa Fe on Friday that offered the best hope for spotting a pinyon jay, a bird that has grown more elusive as its numbers have fallen. 

But alas, seeing the blue-hued bird known for plucking nuts from piñon cones and reseeding the trees wasn't in the cards for Heinrich during his visit to the Randall Davey Audubon Center.

Before going on the bird-watching jaunt, Heinrich and an Audubon staffer agreed that if they didn't see a pinyon jay, it would underscore the need to pass a bipartisan bill to aid struggling species before they are listed. 

