Since 1978, the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail has provided those willing to traverse its more than 3,000 miles of scenic terrain with views from the Canadian border all the way to New Mexico.

However, despite its 44-year existence, there are still sections of the trail that are not fully completed. With help of legislators in Washington, D.C., this may no longer be the case come the trail's 50th anniversary.

On Friday, U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M. and Steve Daines, R-Mont., introduced a bill that would direct the U.S. departments of Agriculture and the Interior to prioritize the trail's completion by 2028, according to a news release from Heinrich's office. 

