U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., slammed President Donald Trump during a Monday visit to Santa Fe.
The state’s junior senator jabbed the Republican president for what he considers an abuse of presidential power when Trump asked Ukraine’s president to open an investigation into a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
“In a democracy, you don’t get to use the presidency of the United States to pressure foreign states to go after your political rivals, just like if you’re governor of the state of New Mexico, you don’t get to use the state police to harass your political opposition,” Heinrich said during an interview with The New Mexican after an art event.
Heinrich had expressed support for an impeachment inquiry to move forward in a statement issued by his office last week, calling the White House account of Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “hard evidence that President Trump is running our government like a criminal enterprise.”
The president has called impeachment proceedings in the U.S. House treasonous. But Heinrich called Trump’s request of Zelensky “one of the last straws that breaks the camel’s back,” adding, “We just cannot ignore what’s in front of us right now.
“This is a president who doesn’t understand that there are limits to power and that power should not be abused and that we put power in different parts of the government in order to prevent that kind of abuse,” Heinrich said.
Heinrich called Trump’s suggestion that an impeachment inquiry could lead to civil war and the president’s criticism of whistleblowers “beyond the pale.”
New Mexico U.S. Reps. Ben Ray Luján and Deb Haaland, both Democrats, said last week they support impeachment proceedings against Trump.
Lujan is vying for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Tom Udall, a Democrat, as he retires in 2020.
Udall also has expressed support for impeachment proceedings.
“Unfortunately, the House of Representatives has no choice but to open an impeachment inquiry into the president of the United States. I have not arrived at this conclusion lightly,” Udall said in a statement last week.
“The House must initiate this process now, to uncover the facts about reported abuses of power and corruption that the president continues to block from public and congressional view. In the face of the White House’s ongoing obstruction of traditional congressional oversight, there are simply no other options.”