A military spending bill that unanimously cleared the Senate Appropriations Committee this week will fund numerous projects in New Mexico, according to one of the state's two U.S. senators.
The Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Activities 2024 spending bill contains $154 billion in discretionary funding, an increase of $184 million over this year, according to U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich's office. It also includes the Department of Veterans Affairs' $135 billion budget, which is up $85 million over the current fiscal year.
Heinrich, who is a member and former chairman of the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies subcommittee, put out a news release highlighting nine New Mexico projects included in the bill that he and New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján pushed to fund:
$5.6 million to renovate and expand the Guided Missile Building at White Sands Missile Range,
$4.45 million to construct a High Energy Laser Systems Test Facility fire station at White Sands Missile Range,
$24.4 million to finish construction of the Wyoming Gate Project on Kirtland Air Force Base,
$8.2 million to build a headquarters fire station at White Sands Missile Range,
$4.3 million to refurbish a health facility in Roswell for the New Mexico National Guard for training, combat readiness and combat fitness test requirements,
$3.6 million to plan and develop a new access control point to replace the current El Paso Gate Access Control Point at White Sands,
A little more than $3 million to plan and design a new laboratory, operations and administration facility at the Joint Directed Energy Test Center at White Sands,
$2 million for a new fire station and emergency communications center on Cannon Air Force Base, and
$11 million for the Rio Rancho National Guard Vehicle Maintenance Shop, in addition to the planning and design funding Heinrich and Luján secured for this project in this year's spending agreement.
“These major investments in military construction will ensure that service members at installations in New Mexico and across the globe are equipped with the state-of-the-art technology, facilities, family housing and resources needed to complete their missions," Heinrich said in a statement.
Heinrich said he also supported provisions including "major increases in funding to programs that support veterans in New Mexico and throughout the United States." He pointed to some aspects of the bill, such as a $5 million hike in funding for Highly Rural Transportation Grants and language to prevent Veterans Affairs from closing Community-Based Outpatient Clinics, that he said will help rural and tribal veterans in particular.
The bill, which passed the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday, now heads to the full Senate. It and the rest of the appropriations bills will have to pass both the Democratic-controlled Senate and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to become law.