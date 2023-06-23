A military spending bill that unanimously cleared the Senate Appropriations Committee this week will fund numerous projects in New Mexico, according to one of the state's two U.S. senators.

The Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Activities 2024 spending bill contains $154 billion in discretionary funding, an increase of $184 million over this year, according to U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich's office. It also includes the Department of Veterans Affairs' $135 billion budget, which is up $85 million over the current fiscal year.

Heinrich, who is a member and former chairman of the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies subcommittee, put out a news release highlighting nine New Mexico projects included in the bill that he and New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján pushed to fund:

