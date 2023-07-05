Nikko Zamora with Española Pathways Shelter describes efforts to network addiction treatment in the community during a roundtable discussion Wednesday with Sen. Martin Heinrich at Presbyterian Hospital Española.
Española Presbyterian Pharmacy Director Vanessa Lucero talks about the red tape she has to wade through to get the right drugs for addition patients during a roundtable discussion with Sen. Martin Heinrich on Wednesday in Española.
Medical providers in Española hope the federal government will make it easier for them to get a drug that, they say, will make it easier for them to help people quit opioids.
Health care providers and caseworkers talked about the struggle to treat opioid addiction during a meeting with U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich on Wednesday at Presbyterian Española Hospital. Much of their discussion focused on a drug called buprenorphine that helps fight opioid addiction but is proving difficult to access.
Heinrich was part of a group of U.S. senators — including his New Mexico colleague Sen. Ben Ray Luján — who sent a letter in May to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration asking officials to remove barriers for health care providers to access drugs like buprenorphine.
"A recent study of more than 5,000 pharmacies reported that less than half stocked buprenorphine, while another survey found that only one in five pharmacies were willing to fill buprenorphine prescriptions," the letter stated.
Presbyterian Pharmacy Director Vanessa Lucero told Heinrich it is difficult to place orders for drugs like buprenorphine or methadone from pharmacies because they place what she suggested are arbitrary limits on how much of these substances can be provided. She said the same goes for when pharmacies themselves are applying for quantities of buprenorphine or methadone.
"My opinion about it is that they also don't want to be sued as well, so they're limiting all of us to what they can provide for us. ... There's no magical number that they can apply for, but they continue to set limits," Lucero said.
She said another barrier to health care providers getting buprenorphine is the procedures and paperwork necessary to transport a Schedule II narcotic.
"Nobody, no pharmacist, wants to go through that. It's too much for them individually to do it," Lucero said.
Dr. Eric Ketcham said an important difference between buprenorphine and methadone is that while methadone allows patients to start taking it immediately, medical providers have to manage a patient's withdrawals before giving them buprenorphine. Ketcham said buprenorphine works to treat 80% to 90% of those suffering from opioid addiction, and a larger supply of the drug would allow health care providers to reserve methadone for those who need it.
"We would really like to have the methadone reserved for the folks that ... need either all of the structure of the methadone clinic ... or that they just didn't respond pharmacologically as well to buprenorphine and they need methadone," Ketcham said in an interview after the meeting.
He lamented a number of cases in which patients or health care providers could not access buprenorphine fast enough and wrote off the drug completely.
"Our biggest problem is after having all this level of engagement, and training so many providers — we train some providers who then they have this experience and then they're just like, 'Ah, forget it,' ” Ketcham said.
Heinrich said he will continue to have conversations surrounding buprenorphine and the ravages of the fentanyl crisis and added potential solutions need to act in tandem like "silver buckshot" rather than a singular "silver bullet."
"The name of the game is getting people the medical and community support they need to make changes in their lives. But, if you put a whole bunch of barriers in between doing the right thing and doing the wrong thing, people end up right back where they were before," Heinrich said.