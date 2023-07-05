Medical providers in Española hope the federal government will make it easier for them to get a drug that, they say, will make it easier for them to help people quit opioids.

Health care providers and caseworkers talked about the struggle to treat opioid addiction during a meeting with U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich on Wednesday at Presbyterian Española Hospital. Much of their discussion focused on a drug called buprenorphine that helps fight opioid addiction but is proving difficult to access.

Heinrich was part of a group of U.S. senators — including his New Mexico colleague Sen. Ben Ray Luján — who sent a letter in May to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration asking officials to remove barriers for health care providers to access drugs like buprenorphine.

Recommended for you