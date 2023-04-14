JEMEZ SPRINGS
Phil Ramsey watched floodwaters from the surging Jemez River flow south alongside N.M. 4, then abruptly shift and splash across the highway onto his San Ysidro property earlier this week.
Ramsey, 75, is no stranger to flooding, but reports that profuse snowmelt is swelling the river and could wreak more havoc in the coming weeks have him on guard.
“I’m not too worried, but you never know,” Ramsey said.
The last time San Ysidro flooded was during the torrential rainstorms that caused a deluge throughout the region a decade ago, he said.
Ramsey said he has seen several floods in the 45 years he’s lived in this village, but this the first time snowmelt has caused it.
The weak to mediocre snowpack through much of the region’s 23-year drought has been a source of heartburn for water managers and irrigators, who view this year’s snow amassed on the mountains as a godsend for generating enough runoff to dampen arid soils and replenish depleted rivers.
But for Sandoval County’s rural hamlets near the Jemez River, the torrential runoff is too much of a good thing.
It has boosted the river so dramatically that the force of the overflow damaged levees in San Ysidro and reportedly punched through one section three times last week.
The amplified river flow also overwhelmed the local water treatment plant, damaging the main line and disabling the pumps. Managers had to shut down the plant to prevent untreated effluent from leaking into the river and flowing downstream.
Waste still comes into the plant when customers flush their toilets, but it must be pumped out and hauled away to another treatment plant.
The normal wastewater flow to the plant is 40,000 to 50,000 gallons a day. When the river surged, the volume doubled, causing the plant to collapse, Jemez Springs Mayor Roger Sweet said Friday after meeting with local, state and federal officials about the rising waters.
“We’re going to have to do repairs to bring the plant back on line,” Sweet said. “But we’re doing everything we can to protect the Jemez River and all the downstream people. It’s a source of pride — our river and our valley.”
Sweet said he’s grateful for the increased water supply but hopes temperatures drop to slow the snowmelt and the cascading water.
At the end of March, snowpack was measured at almost triple the normal amount for the Jemez Basin, state soil scientist Rick Strait said.
He also noted the snow-water equivalent — i.e., the volume of water measured within the snow, the basis for runoff — was about 7 inches for the basin, more than quadruple the 1.4-inch normal.
Half the snowpack melted in 18 days, Strait said, adding that swift snowmelt in spring is typical, but the unusually large volume is increasing the impact.
The U.S. Reclamation Bureau is repairing levees, shoring up embankments and widening a stretch of river to accommodate the higher flow. An operator could be seen Friday working an earth mover near a bridge on the north edge of San Ysidro.
More intense runoff made the river rise to almost 8 feet Thursday, well above its average of 3 or 4 feet, according to a U.S. Geological Survey chart.
“The concern right now is going to be if it gets any higher — and really what we’re talking about is 8, 9, 10 feet,” Sandoval County Fire Chief Eric Masterson said. “Those are historical numbers — things we haven’t seen in decades.”
These elevated levels increase the risk of property damage and levees breaking and cause concerns about public safety, Masterson said.
Masterson said much of this corridor faces the threat of flooding, but San Ysidro is dealing with actual flooding, which is why the Reclamation Bureau is working to fix the problems.
Flooding has damaged some properties in San Ysidro, he said. The hazards haven’t reached a point that call for evacuation, though some residents have left voluntarily, he added.
Empty sandbags are available for residents to fill and fortify their properties. The county is stuffing some, mainly for elderly people who would have difficulty doing it themselves, he said.
As a safety measure, the U.S. Forest Service has closed campgrounds and fishing areas on N.M. 4 between San Ysidro and La Cueva.
Although businesses remain open, this isn’t the time to jump into recreational activities, Masterson said.
Daniel White, San Ysidro marshal, said the floodwaters overwhelmed the culverts installed under the highway, which is why they end up flowing across N.M. 4 and onto people’s land.
All the agencies are working together to keep the flooding from spreading, White said.
Gabriel Griego, a San Ysidro resident, was working an earth mover on his property Friday after floodwater spilled onto his land the night before.
He filled in ruts in his driveway gouged out by the rush of water. He also created a berm made of dirt and tree debris beside a fence near his home to protect against future flooding.
Griego, 48, said the afternoon heat Thursday melted snow rapidly, resulting in water flooding a stretch of highway and flowing into his yard.
“It was about a foot and a half of water coming through last night,” Griego said.
Griego pointed to a white-capped mountain in the distance and said most of the runoff now originates from there. But when snowmelt from other mountains combines with that water, the flooding could worsen, he said.
Still, he made it clear to officials he won’t evacuate, no matter what.
“I told them I would dig up my whole yard before I leave,” Griego said.