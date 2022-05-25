A former state representative is trying to win back a seat he gave up to run for Congress two years ago while the incumbent fends off nasty attacks from a political action committee in the hotly contested race for House District 40.
Joseph Sanchez, an electrical engineer who works for Los Alamos National Laboratory, will face off against Roger Montoya, 61, an artist and longtime community organizer seeking a second term, in the June 7 Democratic primary.
Montoya, whose work with a regional youth center earned him national recognition as a CNN Hero of 2019, said what separates him from his opponent is "a true servant's heart."
"I am not seeking higher political office, sort of distracted by shiny objects, so to speak," he said, referring to Sanchez's failed primary bid for the 3rd Congressional District in 2020.
"Mr. Sanchez is a typical politician," Montoya added. "Within 90 days [of taking office in the state House of Representatives], he abandoned the district and decided that he was entitled to go to D.C. That alone disqualifies him from being able to hold this office because he's already demonstrated that he does not have the commitment to the people."
Sanchez, 43, said his decision to run for Congress within 12 weeks of serving in the Legislature has been subject to criticism, but he said he saw an opportunity to make a bigger difference for his state in a post at the federal level.
"If running for a higher office to do more is bad, well, I'm not going to apologize," he said.
"I have a great job," he added. "I do well, you know what I mean? I don't have to be involved in politics to make a living. I've got two master's degrees. I'm a senior engineer in Los Alamos. I just want to help our state, particularly the northern part where we live. I see it firsthand, the struggles."
Sanchez, who describes himself as a moderate, said he's running to try to "help restore some balance" to the Legislature.
"I don't know that the climate for business is the best right now in our state," he said. "I think Democrats need to be more pro-business because it equals opportunity for our state."
Sanchez said neighboring states are "booming" while New Mexico struggles to attract new businesses.
"They have policy that's more friendly to business," Sanchez said. "We have all the same resources they do, and there's no reason we shouldn't be doing as well as them. People are always talking about getting off oil and gas, which I support, done reasonably, but we also have to replace those revenues with diversification, attracting businesses that are going to pay taxes into our system."
Both candidates have political baggage.
Sanchez has an arrest on his record after failing to appear in court for a speeding ticket.
Montoya worked in the adult-film industry, appearing in pornographic films when he was a struggling college student nearly four decades ago, which has been a subject of attack by a political action committee that has sent out mailers branding Montoya a "radical California-style politician."
Sanchez said he doesn't condone the actions of the Working Together New Mexico PAC.
"I even sent out a mailer to 4,000 people [in the district] saying I don't condone what they did," he said.
Montoya described Sanchez's mailer denouncing the attack as a political ploy.
"Politics is all about buying votes, and I believe that Mr. Sanchez is a yes man for oil and gas and hydrogen," Montoya said. "Mr. Sanchez is a puppet for oil and gas and those who are proponents of hydrogen as a false solution."
The two candidates took opposite positions on a bill to repeal a decades-old law that made it a crime to perform an abortion. Sanchez joined with Republicans in attempting to vote it down, and Montoya was part of a new wave of legislators who passed the bill.
"My 30 years of nonprofit work has centered on family, women, children and youth, and I've seen how important it is that a woman or any pregnant person retains the ability to access health care," Montoya said.
Sanchez said the issue has been "settled" and he's not dwelling on the past.
Montoya and Sanchez said voters should consider their record of accomplishments when they cast their votes.
Montoya said it's a "great honor" to serve as a state representative and he has the skillset to do the work.
"I move through community as a social worker, as a community builder, and there's nothing more important right now for rural New Mexico than that skillset," said Montoya, who championed an effort to create a Rural Economic Opportunity Task Force that didn't have the support of progressives.
"The theme of my work has centered on infrastructure equity," he added.
Montoya is confident he will emerge the winner.
"Mr. Sanchez is well-known only because [he's a member of the family band Los Blue Ventures] and a couple of other small titles that he's held in paid positions," Montoya said. "But I'm more well known for 35 years of deep commitment and actual service to the community, and service matters. People can see through empty promises versus a man of action."
Sanchez, who served as CEO of the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative for three years before running for the state House and going back to work in Los Alamos, said he won't criticize his opponent but will run on his own record.
"I ran the largest electric co-op in the state," he said. "I have a master's in business. I have a master's in electrical engineering, and I've been engineering manager in Los Alamos. I've managed billion-dollar projects. I was vice chairman of the House Appropriations [and Finance] Committee in the Legislature."
Sanchez, who has a slight fundraising edge over Montoya, also said he has "good relationships in Santa Fe" and is well-respected by many of his former peers.
"If I'm fortunate to represent District 40, I'm going to do my best to help our state and the counties within the district," he said.
Sanchez recently took on a new title: part owner of the Rio Grande Sun newspaper in Española.
"It's my hope that the paper helps paint Northern New Mexico in a positive way," he said. "There's a lot of good people in the Española Valley, and we get the brunt of a lot of jokes, but the people here have the biggest hearts, and I just hope this paper conveys that while reporting the news accurately."