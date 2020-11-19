Two of the five defendants charged in connection with the destruction of the obelisk in the downtown Plaza were arraigned Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Lily Schweitzer, 33, and Ryan Witt, 29, were allowed to remain out of jail on unsecured appearance bonds of $2,500, meaning they don't have to put up any money now but will owe the court if they fail to appear at their next hearing.
Both are charged with criminal damage to property, conspiracy, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass and resisting arrest in relation to the incident, in which dozens of activists at an Indigenous Peoples Day rally used rope and chain to topple the 152-year-old monument erected to honor Civil War soldiers and those who died in battle against "savage Indians," according to a controversial inscription at its base.
Witt also is charged with unauthorized graffiti.
The property damage and conspiracy charges are fourth-degree felonies punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Witt and Schweitzer appeared at the hearing by telephone and were represented by local defense attorneys who appeared via video.
Witt is listed as a Maryland resident.
Court documents list an address for Schweitzer in Philadelphia, but her attorney, Megan Dorsey, said she wanted to provide the court with an updated address. She did not state the location during the hearing.
"In an effort to protect my client and her constitutional rights, I have updated her mailing address with the Court but will not be sharing any information regarding her whereabouts with the public," Dorsey said in an email after the hearing.
"More than a month has passed since Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but we have just begun to scratch the surface of the allegations in this matter," Dorsey added, "and I look forward to a full release of all information and evidence relevant to the case at hand."
When instructed by the court to adhere to the terms of her release — which includes a standard requirement that she have no contact with the "victim" in the case, Schweitzer asked for clarification on who the "victim" was.
"The city of Santa Fe," Magistrate George Anaya Jr. replied.
Three other people also have been accused of helping to take down the monument and are facing similar charges.
Local tattoo artist Dawn Furlong, 46, is set to make her first appearance Friday.
Melissa Rose, 44, and her daughter Lauren Straily, 28, who have Santa Fe addresses listed with the court, are set to appear next week.
District Attorney Marco Serna said he didn't send a prosecutor to the hearing because his office did not intend to ask for anything other than standard terms of release for Witt and Schweitzer.
Serna said his office will present its evidence against the defendants at preliminary hearings, during which a magistrate will determine if there is probable cause to bind the cases over for prosecution in state District Court. Those hearings have not yet been scheduled.
