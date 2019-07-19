Hearing set on proposed changes to ‘dark money’ rules

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced Tuesday her office will hold a public hearing in August on proposed changes to “dark money” rules for campaign contributions mandated by a new law.
Senate Bill 3, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, passed the Legislature and was signed into law this year. It calls for new reporting requirements for individuals or groups — other than a candidate or campaign committee — that spend money for political advertisements. The new law requires a person making an independent expenditure of $1,000 or more in a local election — or $3,000 in statewide elections — to file a report with the Secretary of State’s Office within a specified time.
The bill required the secretary of state to craft new rules in order to implement the changes.
In a news release, Toulouse Oliver said the changes “will give the public a better understanding of who is trying to influence our elections by providing more transparency and accountability in campaign finance reporting.” She encouraged the public to give input on the proposed changes to election rules.
The hearing is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 16 in Room 322 of the state Capitol.
Comments about the rule change also can be sent to Deputy Elections Director Dylan Lange, in care of the Secretary of State’s Office, 325 Don Gaspar Ave., Santa Fe, NM 87501; emailed to Lange at sos.rules@state.nm.us; or faxed to him at 505-827-8081.