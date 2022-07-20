A retired federal judge serving as a hearing officer for the State Ethics Commission expressed relief Wednesday an agreement had been reached to settle a long-running ethics complaint against state Rep. Rebecca Dow.
The nearly 2-year-old ethics case stems from a complaint filed by Karen Whitlock, Dow’s Democratic opponent in the November 2020 House District 38 race. Whitlock had accused Dow of violating state conflict-of-interest and financial disclosure rules.
"I want to congratulate counsel and Ms. Whitlock on reaching an agreement," the hearing officer, Alan Torgerson, said after signing off on the settlement.
"This has been a very contentious case, and I was pleased to hear that you worked something out that's satisfactory to everybody," he said.
The proposed settlement now goes to the full Ethics Commission for approval.
Under the settlement, Dow, a Republican from Truth or Consequences, agreed to pay a $500 civil penalty for two violations of the Governmental Conduct Act that deal with legislators representing clients in front of state agencies. She also agreed to drop a pending legal case before the New Mexico Court of Appeals.
Wednesday's hearing was held virtually and lasted less than 17 minutes.
Dow did not attend the hearing. She planned to attend "but appears to be having technical difficulties," her attorney, Lucas Williams, said.
"I don't think we need to wait for her to proceed," he said.
"You know what the nature of the difficulties are?" Torgerson asked.
"The computer gods appear to not be smiling upon her, your honor," he responded.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
