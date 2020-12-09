A state district judge on Wednesday rescheduled trial proceedings for a Santa Fe teen accused of fatally shooting high school basketball star Fedonta “JB” White at a party in August.
Judge T. Glenn Ellington rescheduled a hearing for Estevan Montoya, 17, to March 8, citing an expected New Mexico Supreme Court order that would further postpone jury trials.
The trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 25, with jury selection set for Jan. 25.
Montoya is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He also faces charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun and negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Defense attorney Dan Marlowe on Monday filed a motion seeking to have the case moved from Santa Fe County to Los Alamos County.
The motion argued Montoya would not receive a fair trial in Santa Fe County due to White’s prominence in the community.
“He cannot receive a fair trial in this County,” the motion stated. “The public excitement and notoriety of the victim in this case is not as great in Los Alamos.”
The motion was not addressed during Wednesday's hearing.
Montoya is accused of shooting White during a fight at a house party in Chupadero.
According to court documents, Montoya, who was 16 at the time, and White got into an argument that led to gunfire.
Witnesses identified Montoya, who is being tried as an adult, as the shooter, according to court documents.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.