Seven Pojoaque Valley High School football players accused of hazing younger team members will continue to attend classes and compete in their sport until an investigation into the allegations is finished, district Superintendent Sondra Adams said Wednesday.
The district and plaintiffs who were granted a temporary restraining order last week halting disciplinary action against two players agreed to postpone a second state District Court hearing on the issue until the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office completes its investigation, Adams said. The hearing was set for Wednesday.
Five players, most through their parents or guardians, had sought restraining orders against the district and the high school after the seven players were suspended over an anonymous report stating seniors had been pulling down freshman teammates’ pants and touching their “private parts.” The high school suspended the players for 10 days on Sept. 14. However, state District Judge Matthew Wilson granted restraining orders for two of the players Friday, ruling they were entitled to a school district hearing on the hazing complaints and suspensions and did not receive one.
The district elected to allow all of the suspended students to return to school and play football, which they did during a 50-0 win over Thoreau on Friday night.
Court proceedings on the three other requests for restraining orders were halted.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos said Wednesday said the investigation into the hazing allegations remains active, but no one has been charged or arrested.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.