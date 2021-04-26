Two electric utilities planning to merge provided upbeat assessments last week of their progress toward gaining approval of an application with state regulators.
This week, however, a state hearing examiner told them to return to the negotiating table with interested parties.
Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid of Connecticut last week welcomed the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Hector Balderas and others. The two utility companies had upped incentives somewhat to win more support from those with reservations about their proposed merger.
Avangrid on Friday heralded a “recently announced agreement with community stakeholders to provide even more benefits to the state as part of its planned merger with PNM.”
But hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer wrote Monday there weren’t enough parties in agreement with the merger proposal and said negotiations should resume.
Schannauer, who acts as a sort of referee in the proceedings, also erased a tentative schedule for the proceedings before the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, which has the final word on the merger proposal.
He cited May 7 as a deadline to file an agreement, either contested by some or unanimous, and said a schedule for further proceedings before the commission should be set May 11.
The merger proposal is a major development affecting New Mexico and would meld the state’s largest utility company with a Connecticut company that is for the most part owned by another giant, Iberdrola of Spain. Some critics of the plan have said it gives large benefits to PNM shareholders and shortchanges PNM customers.
Commission Chairman Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces said Monday the hearing examiner’s order was fairly typical of such cases.
“I don’t think there should be any particular interpretation of it,” Fischmann said. He said it would give the parties an opportunity to “take another cut” at reaching an agreement.
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said he in no way saw Schannauer’s order to return to negotiations as a setback.
“This is actually good news for us,” Sandoval said. He said it resets the timetable and gives PNM and Avangrid another chance to work things out with skeptics. “This is very much a positive thing.”
Some “intervenors’’ — organizations and government bodies that weighed in on the proposed merger — have reached tentative agreements with the two companies, while others have not. Among those that didn’t sign a proposal last week: Bernalillo County, Onward Energy, New Energy Economy and Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority.
Jeffrey Albright, an attorney representing Bernalillo County, said his entity wants the benefits of the merger for electricity ratepayers to be similar to those for PNM shareholders. “There’s lots and lots of issues,” Albright said Monday.
Albright filed a statement with the commission that said pushing a provision ahead “without being properly vetted violates due process, Commission procedures, regulatory policy and is a disservice to all ratepayers.”
Last week the two companies agreed to increase state economic development contributions to $7.5 million, up from $2.5 million; raised the number of jobs to be created from 100 to 150; and offered ratepayers a benefit of $50 million, up from $24.6 million initially proposed.
The ratepayers’ incentives also came with $6 million for those who are past due on bills because of the pandemic, $2 million for new customers in remote areas and $15 million for low-income energy efficiency.
Tammy Fiebelkorn of Southwest Energy Efficiency Project said she was delighted with the $15 million for efficiency.
“That’s a huge amount of money that can do a lot of good for low-income New Mexicans,” said Fiebelkorn, whose organization is part of a group called the Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy.
Stephanie Dzur, an attorney for the coalition, said the proposed agreement also calls for PNM shareholders to pay for studies of transportation electrification, decarbonizing commercial buildings and energy efficiency improvement.
The economic development contribution doesn’t approach the $80 million recommended by a consultant to the attorney general or the $114 million suggested by commission staffer John Reynolds.
But some of the concessions won over the attorney general anyway — he cited some added benefits to tribal communities, union workers and unemployed coal miners.
Others who signed on to the tentative agreement include organizations such as the Nava Education Project, Western Resource Advocates, Diné Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment and San Juan Citizens Alliance.
Matt Baca of the Attorney General’s Office said there are numerous issues involved. He said through an email that “social equity benefits for front line workers and communities of color, who have been historically excluded from the process, are now properly prioritized and valued; and the remaining deal will continue to improve for any remaining special interests.”
