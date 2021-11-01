A hearing examiner on Monday recommended the state Public Regulation Commission reject a proposed merger between Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid of Connecticut.

Hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer said in a long report that, among other things, the potential harm of the merger outweighs the benefits.

Schannauer only makes recommendations to the five-member commission.

If the commission agrees with him, PNM and Avangrid could appeal the decision to the New Mexico Supreme Court.

Richard Reinders

Finally someone sees the issues, I hope the Commission sees them too.

