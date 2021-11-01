A hearing examiner on Monday recommended the state Public Regulation Commission reject a proposed merger between Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid of Connecticut.
Hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer said in a long report that, among other things, the potential harm of the merger outweighs the benefits.
Schannauer only makes recommendations to the five-member commission.
If the commission agrees with him, PNM and Avangrid could appeal the decision to the New Mexico Supreme Court.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Finally someone sees the issues, I hope the Commission sees them too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.