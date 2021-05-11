A state hearing examiner on Tuesday blasted an East Coast electric company that hopes to merge with New Mexico's largest utility, saying Connecticut-based Avangrid hadn't disclosed problems elsewhere.
The hearing examiner, lawyer Ashley Schannauer, said he uncovered several instances in which Avangrid or its subsidiaries have faced penalties, or enforcement actions, for poor service on the East Coast. Schannauer said he found reports of $25 million in penalties or "disallowances" against Avangrid, and it has filed little or nothing about them with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.
Avangrid and Public Service Company of New Mexico have proposed to merge.
"All of this was news to me," Schannauer said in a Zoom meeting with attorneys involved in the merger discussions. "These enforcement actions are clearly relevant."
Some of the other attorneys involved agreed they felt Avangrid hadn't been forthcoming about circumstances in other states. The 45-minute meeting consisted primarily of accusations that put Avangrid attorneys on the defensive.
"I am sure we will work through this," Avangrid attorney Brian Haverly said. "And I have nothing to hide about it."
Some organizations have objected to the proposed merger for environmental or consumer-related issues, but the two companies have won over numerous others, including the Attorney General's Office.
Schannauer said he would issue an order later Tuesday requesting more information from Avangrid and PNM, setting deadlines and perhaps giving an indication of where the discussions go from here.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I am glad someone was paying attention, the larger our utility companies get the smaller we get when it comes to issues and service.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.