Kevin_Martinez.jpeg

Homicide suspect Kevin Martinez in custody Wednesday night after an hourslong standoff with authorities at an Española home.

 Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office

A hearing in the case against Kevin Martinez, accused of killing a man in Hernández, was postponed Friday after the District Attorney's Office filed a motion asking for a 24-hour delay. 

The hearing is now scheduled for Monday, according to online court records. 

The motion states prosecutors need additional time to make a decision on whether to file a motion seeking pretrial detention to keep Martinez in custody until his trial on a first-degree murder charge. District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman JoHanna Cox said Thursday the state plans to file such a motion. 

Recommended for you