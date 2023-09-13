New federally approved COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to New Mexico and should arrive by the end of the week, state health officials said Wednesday.
The shipments are coming at a critical time when some hospitals are already full and COVID-19, RSV and flu season are looming on the horizon.
"We're already overcapacity, and we're all concerned about what respiratory season would look like," said Dr. David Gonzales, chief medical officer at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Residents should begin scheduling vaccination appointments now and providers will begin to administer them in the coming weeks, said Dr. Miranda Durham, medical director at the state Department of Health. The new vaccines, approved by federal authorities Tuesday, cover the newest dominant variant, XBB.1.5, which has produced nine subvariants. All of XBB.1.5's subvariants are covered under the newest vaccine release, she said.
Durham was part of a panel of medical experts who spoke Wednesday about vaccines and precautions regarding the upcoming fall season, during which the viruses are most active.
“This is a COVID vaccine that's meant for this fall and winter season, and everyone 6 months and older can get one of these updated COVID vaccines regardless of your past vaccination status,” she said.
Durham said the COVID-19 uptick across the nation is also being felt in New Mexico, with hospitalizations from the virus increasing; however, cases remain relatively low compared with numbers from this time last year.
A new RSV vaccine for children and adults over 60 is also available, officials said.
New Mexicans began to see an increase in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of August, with positive test results tripling into September, although health officials say that since tracking has ceased, they're unsure of exactly how many people have contracted the virus. Only laboratories are required to report positive cases to the state Department of Health.
The state has also officially retired its COVID-19 vaccine registration website, Durham said.
"We're really encouraging people to schedule directly with their pharmacy or their provider," she said, adding anyone having trouble finding a vaccination site can access an interactive map of providers at vaccinenm.org. Residents may also access their own vaccine records at vaxviewnm.org, she said.
Despite circulating misinformation, vaccines are safe and effective, Durham said.
"We have given over 4.5 million COVID vaccines in New Mexico alone and 150 million vaccines across the United States, and they've been closely — probably more closely than any other vaccine — tracked for their safety record," Durham said.
Misinformation about vaccines has generated fear, said Dr. Vesta Sandoval, chief medical officer at Lovelace Health System.
"We know the side effects are very minimal. [Getting the shot] can protect people against hospitalization, against harm," she said, adding some people refuse vaccines "because they're never sick," yet they still can transmit the disease to vulnerable people.
Doctors also stressed the need for residents to receive vaccinations for flu and RSV, which inundated health care workers last year, causing clinics to fill and as many as 20 children to be intubated in a single day at University of New Mexico Children's Hospital alone.
"When you look at it as a whole in our region, all counties have less than 50% of their population vaccinated for influenza, and that's not a very high number," Gonzales said, adding that it's important that rural hospitals do not become overstressed with avoidable illnesses. "This puts a stress on the whole system, but most importantly, it leads to poor clinical outcomes."
Flu vaccines are recommended for anyone 6 months and older, said Dr. Meghan Brett, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at the UNM hospital, adding flu vaccines this year contain four flu strains and, unlike in years past, may be taken by people with egg allergies. September and October are ideal months to receive flu vaccinations, she said.
Dr. Anna Duran, associate chief medical officer for UNM Children's Hospital, said the emerging vaccine Beyfortus helps to prevent severe RSV in healthy children.
"The clinical trials have been very encouraging that show a decrease in medical visits, hospitalizations and emergency room visits by almost 75%," she said, adding RSV season typically begins in November and runs through March.
Newborns born during RSV season and children up to 8 months when entering the start of RSV season are eligible for the vaccination, she said. Adults over age 60 are also eligible for an RSV vaccine, said Dr. Denise A. Gonzales of Presbyterian Healthcare Services, adding RSV affects about 100,000 adults in the country each year.
Regular hand-washing remains the No. 1 protection against virus transmission, Gonzales said. He also recommends masking when indoors in public places like grocery stores and movie theaters since people who may not experience symptoms can still transmit viruses.
"And if you're not feeling well, stay home until you are feeling better," he said. "The point that I want to impart on all of you today [is] that the above measures not only can protect you, but those you love and your fellow New Mexicans."