New federally approved COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to New Mexico and should arrive by the end of the week, state health officials said Wednesday.

The shipments are coming at a critical time when some hospitals are already full and COVID-19, RSV and flu season are looming on the horizon.

"We're already overcapacity, and we're all concerned about what respiratory season would look like," said Dr. David Gonzales, chief medical officer at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. 

Recommended for you