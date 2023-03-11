The state Department of Health has terminated its agreements with four Albuquerque-area developmental disabilities services providers and is investigating alleged misconduct that, Health Department said, "resulted in severe and life-threatening injuries to a client."
The providers in question provided services to 708 people on the developmental disabilities waiver, the Health Department said in a news release Friday afternoon. They are A New Vision Case Management in Corrales; At Home Advocacy, Inc. and Lynn Barbour, LLC, of Albuquerque; and Sylvester & Company, of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. They are all required to transition all clients to other providers by April 30.
“The egregious failure by these agencies to ensure the wellbeing of our disabled clients warranted immediate action to safeguard residents,” Health Department Cabinet Secretary Patrick Allen said in a statement. “Anyone charged with protecting the most vulnerable New Mexicans is held to the highest standard, and we will hold anyone that abuses that responsibility to full account.”
The Health Department and law enforcement are investigating the four organizations, the Health Department said, and all direct care personnel allegedly involved in the case are no longer working with clients.