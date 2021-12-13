The omicron variant of the coronavirus has officially found its way to New Mexico.
The New Mexico Department of Health announced Monday it identified a case Sunday in Bernalillo County. The woman who was afflicted reported she had traveled to a state where omicron already had been found.
Health care experts examined the woman in an emergency room, determined she was stable and discharged her to her home. The state Health Department is investigating the origins of the case.
Omicron has been identified as a variant of concern by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC describes a variant of concern as one with more transmissibility, more severe disease, reduction in effectiveness of antibodies generated from previous infection or vaccination, or other challenges.
At least 30 states have confirmed the presence of the variant, as have more than 60 countries. Omicron appears to be spreading faster than the currently dominant delta variant, the department reported.
The state Health Department reminded the public the best way to protect against the disease continues to be vaccination.
Everyone 5 years of age and older is eligible for the vaccine, and everyone 16 and above is eligible for a booster shot. New Mexicans can register for vaccination appointments at vaccineNM.org. Vaccines are provided at no cost.
In addition, the department encouraged New Mexicans to continue proven public safety practices including masking, avoiding crowds and washing hands frequently.
Was this person fully vaccinated, boosted, or unvaccinated? These data are important for the public to know.
