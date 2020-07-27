The state Department of Health reported Monday a Santa Fe County man in his 60s has been diagnosed with bubonic plague.
The department said the man is recovering in a local hospital, and officials will conduct an investigation at his home to determine if there are ongoing risks of plague to immediate family members, neighbors or others in the surrounding community.
“This is a reminder that even during a pandemic, other infectious diseases are out that can still put your health at risk,” Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said in a new release. “All New Mexicans need to be aware of the risks for contracting diseases like plague and take the necessary precautions to avoid them.”
This is the first human plague case in New Mexico in 2020. In 2019, the state saw one case — a man in his 70s from Torrance County who survived the illness. There were no human plague cases in the state in 2018.
Plague is a bacterial disease of wildlife and is generally transmitted to humans and pets through the bites of infected fleas. Pets also can be exposed after eating an infected animal.
Symptoms of plague in humans include sudden onset of fever, chills, headache and weakness. In most cases, there is a painful swelling of the lymph nodes in the groin, armpit or neck areas.
Plague symptoms in cats and dogs are fever, lethargy and loss of appetite. There may be a swelling in the lymph node under the jaw.
With prompt diagnosis and appropriate antibiotic treatment, the fatality rate in people and pets can be greatly reduced, health officials said in the news release.
Physicians who suspect a patient has a case of plague should promptly report it to the Department of Health by calling 505-827-0006, the news release said.
