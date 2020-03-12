New Mexico's health secretary issued an order prohibiting mass gatherings of 100 people or more in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Secretary Kathy Kunkel said in a news release Thursday, "New Mexicans can expect their health officials to make the best decisions possible as we move through this public health challenge day by day."
The move came a day after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency in New Mexico after a handful of confirmed case of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, were reported in the state.
Lujan Grisham said in an email Thursday she supports Kunkel's decision.
"New Mexicans need to be prepared and proactive and avoid large public gatherings," she said. "I regret that this will affect previously planned and even ongoing events, but right now public health is the first consideration."
The order does not extend to airports and other mass transit services, shopping malls, grocery stores, shelters, offices, businesses, courthouses, places of worship, educational institutions and child-care centers.
The restriction does include auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference centers and theaters.
Meanwhile, the Santa Fe Community Convention Center has postponed the Santa Fe Home Show scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, and the Lensic Performing Arts Center has shut down through at least April 9.
The convention center has also postponed all events with more than 100 participants at least through the end of April, said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, which operates the convention center.
“We will still allow smaller events,” Randall said Thursday.
The home show is the largest in Northern New Mexico and is staged each year by the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association. The association did not return calls for comment.
The show features booths with builders, suppliers, architects and trade contractors, and also showcases projects from Santa Fe remodelers.
Also canceled or postponed so far at the convention center: the Mayor’s Ball on March 21 and the 2020 Business Expo on April 2.
“The City and Tourism Department are in the process of reviewing all upcoming events that have been scheduled for the Santa Fe Community Convention Center,” the city of Santa Fe said in a news release. “Each event is being reviewed individually in a systematic and organized process, and stakeholders are being informed that events are being canceled or postponed.”
The Lensic, following a Department of Health order prohibiting mass gatherings of 100 people or more, canceled or will potentially reschedule all events through April 9, Executive Director Joel Aalberts said.
These includes 20 shows, including Saturday’s Metropolitan Opera Live in HD presentation, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, the New York Philharmonic String Quartet, legendary pianist Yefim Bonfman, Baroque Holy Week, DRUM TAO 2020 and Great Art on Screen: Frida – Viva La Vida.
The Lensic will determine which events can be rescheduled before determining how refunds will be issued, Aalberts said.
The venue shuts down each July for three weeks of maintenance and cleaning. Those chores will be done now instead, with July opened up for rescheduling some canceled events, he said.
Aalberts said financial losses incurred by a shutdown are not in consideration now.
“I’m not even thinking of that right now,” he said. “The most important thing for us is our people are taken care of. I don’t want anyone to say that something coronavirus came from here.”
Several downtown hotels also have seen cancellations of conferences and meetings, and the events put on by the state, including tax workshops and other events, have been postponed or suspended.
