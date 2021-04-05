Coronavirus shots in New Mexico are now being given to all people 16 and older, the final group to be included in the state's vaccine distribution program.
The state Department of Health said Monday it will continue to prioritize vaccine invitations for New Mexicans 75 and older and those 60 and older with a chronic health problem.
But it's time to open the shots to the final distribution group, Phase 2, the department said, because some providers in the state can't fill all of their slots anymore. Younger teens and children aren't yet eligible for the vaccinations.
Dr. Tracie Collins, the state's Cabinet health secretary, said President Joe Biden has ordered states to make vaccine available to all adults by May 1.
"New Mexico will hit that target nearly a month early,” Collins said in a news release.
The state also said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated greater amounts of vaccine are becoming available.
