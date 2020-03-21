The state Department of Health is investigating the possible spread of COVID-19 at Del Norte High School in Albuquerque.
A letter signed by Principal Ed Bortot said exposure was possible March 4-6 and March 9-10 when a student who has tested positive attended school.
In a news release, Albuquerque Public Schools said Saturday that the letter was sent to Del Norte families and staff and the nex+Gen Academy located on the northern part of the campus.
The letter recommended that students and staff self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms develop, the letter urged people to call the state's coronavirus health hotline at 855-600-3453.
The Department of Health will set up a clinic Sunday at the Public Health Office in midtown Albuquerque, where exposed students can get an appointment to be tested for COVID-19 if they are experiencing symptoms.
