The state Department of Health is investigating the possible spread of COVID-19 at Del Norte High School in Albuquerque.

A letter signed by Principal Ed Bortot said exposure was possible March 4-6 and March 9-10 when a student who has tested positive attended school.

In a news release, Albuquerque Public Schools said Saturday that the letter was sent to Del Norte families and staff and the nex+Gen Academy located on the northern part of the campus.

The letter recommended that students and staff self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms develop, the letter urged people to call the state's coronavirus health hotline at 855-600-3453.

The Department of Health will set up a clinic Sunday at the Public Health Office in midtown Albuquerque, where exposed students can get an appointment to be tested for COVID-19 if they are experiencing symptoms.

