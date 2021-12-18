CERRILLOS — Four miniature animals — two horses, a mule and a donkey — prepare to meet young mothers and children as part of a recovery program to heal trauma and bring families back together in the aftermath of substance abuse.
The program, called Mom and Tots, gives clients from the Santa Fe Recovery Center an opportunity to use equine-assisted learning that teaches social and emotional skills to parents and children.
"Horses have a way of helping us all recover," said Elizabeth Daigle-Delfs, founder of My Little Horse Listener. The nonprofit, all-volunteer group has helped about 400 children since it was founded in 2016.
The group started out as a reading program in which children would read to the horses in order to overcome reading disabilities.
"Then the horses showed us that they were capable of doing more," said Daigle-Delfs, who has a master's degree in rehabilitation counseling from Northeastern University in Massachusetts.
On a farm in Cerrillos, toddlers screamed with excitement at the sight of Hot Dog, Thor, Melly and Serafina. Each stands less than 4 feet tall.
The volunteer handlers demonstrated how to pet the miniature horse’s tufted brown-and-white hair and set up a low bar for them to jump over. The moms held their little ones to keep them warm in the setting sun and encouraged them to be curious and brave.
By gaining the horse's trust and overcoming their own fears, it's hoped the kids see their mothers as protectors again and make steps toward repairing a critical bond.
Kaylee Higgins, 27, said she has been living with her daughter at the center for about a week, working to kick an addiction.
“It’s been cool being able to have her with me,” she said.
The Santa Fe Recovery Center serves about 1,400 clients a year and offers a detoxification center, residential and outpatient treatment, extended care, recovery housing assistance, and medication-assisted treatment.
“Our women's facility has residential beds for up to 30 women,” said Michele Williams, program manager at Santa Fe Recovery Center. “We are partially funded through a grant that supports pregnant postpartum women in recovery, and that's why we have some of our kiddos with us here today.”
The center provides a residence where moms and their kids share a room and receive three meals a day. The mothers have group and individual therapy sessions while the kids are in child care. Most residents stay between 30 and 90 days, Williams said, adding mothers with children sometimes stay a bit longer.
The center began bringing moms and kids to visit with the horses in September 2019. Due to the pandemic, the program was closed, but three months ago, it started back up.
According to My Little Horse Listener’s recent tax filings, the nonprofit 501(c)3 costs around $30,000 a year to run. Most of the funding comes from private donations. Daigle-Delfs and her staff of five collect no salary.
Daigle-Delfs wants to develop a new program that would take the horses to children's homes. She’s raising money to buy a trailer that can transport them.
"They're portable," she said.
