His ticket — a golden ticket — is punched for Paris. But it’s been a wild ride getting there.
Alexander Neef was hired as artistic director designate of the Santa Fe Opera in February 2018 and by October had been named the company’s first artistic director — part of a triumvirate of administrators succeeding longtime General Director Charles MacKay.
Then, late last month, before the completion of his first season here, Neef was picked to become general director of Opéra National de Paris, one of the preeminent opera companies in the world.
How important is the Paris Opera? Consider this: Before being named to the position, Neef had a 45-minute interview with French President Emmanuel Macron.
“His selection is a great compliment to the Santa Fe Opera and further extends our global recognition as one of the world’s leading opera festivals,” said Santa Fe Opera General Director Robert Meya, who took charge of the company with Neef and Music Director Harry Bicket on Oct. 1.
The three-person arrangement was a bold and controversial rethinking of a centralized structure that had been in place since John Crosby created the Santa Fe Opera in 1956. Common in large opera companies now, the move was designed to address the demands of a growing company with a budget that’s climbed from $16 million to $25 million, more year-round employees (from 50 to 70) and a bigger board of directors (from 30 to the maximum 50 members) since 2012.
Still, even weeks after the announcement, it’s not clear what Neef’s selection in Paris means for the future of the leadership team in Santa Fe. Toronto’s Globe and Mail newspaper reported in July he would not be able to retain his role at SFO once he begins in Paris in 2021.
In a recent interview with The New Mexican, Neef acknowledged the future is uncertain but didn’t offer details.
“Once I have a little more clarity in Paris, I can think about what the extent of my future involvement can be” in Santa Fe, he said.
In the meantime, the German-born Neef — who has headed the Canadian Opera Company since 2008 but will leave when the Paris assignment begins — says he will continue working on plans for SFO productions through 2025.
Soon after assuming the reins of the opera, Meya, Neef and Bicket set the tone for the 62-year-old company’s future, scheduling challenging productions they hope will elevate Santa Fe’s stature within the demanding opera world. Next year, the opera will present Tristan und Isolde, the first time it will stage a long Wagner opera, and Dvořák’s Rusalka.
In nearly any ranking, Santa Fe falls close to the top five in best U.S. opera companies or largest budget for a U.S. operation. But only 1 to 2 percent of ticket sales are to international buyers, and 40 percent of this year’s audience were first-time ticket buyers, Meya said. He said that indicates there’s the opportunity to open SFO to new, worldwide audiences, especially Europeans who are steeped in opera culture but not necessarily aware of what this opera has to offer.
Neef said he believes world class is based on “the product you put out and the repertoire you produce.
“To be world class, you have to actually do it,” he said.
Clearly, the Paris Opera — with a $200 million budget, nearly half supplied by the French government — is at or near the top of that list, and it believes in Neef. There is a familiarity between the two: Neef was the head of casting in Paris from 2004-08 and helped produce more than 80 operas.
Santa Fe leaders see his landing the Paris position as shining a light on SFO more than losing the company’s first artistic director.
“The fact that our own artistic director is going to lead one of the [largest] opera houses in the world is a great endorsement of our company,” said Susan Marineau, president of the Santa Fe Opera Board.
Meya noted summer opera festivals, such as Santa Fe’s, are thriving around the world — even as numerous U.S. opera companies with traditional seasons have either shut down or trimmed the number of productions in recent years.
For his part, Neef has Santa Fe’s five-opera lineups drawn up through 2022 and is starting discussions for the 2023 season. He takes the lead in casting, and noted the division of labor in Santa Fe’s management structure allows he and Meya to concentrate on different things.
“He can have lunch with a donor and I can have lunch with an artist,” Neef said.
That arrangement may change someday soon, but Neef said his feelings for Santa Fe won’t.
“I’ve always loved this place,” Neef said. “This is really special.”